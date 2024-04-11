Government Technology Veterans George Wilson and Tom Weston Partner with Bluestone Investment Partners

The Former ECS Federal Executives Plan to Lead a Consolidation of Government Technology Companies

MCLEAN, Va., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone Investment Partners ("Bluestone"), a McLean, Virginia-based private equity firm focused on investing in the defense and government technology sector, today announced a partnership with seasoned government technology leaders, George Wilson and Tom Weston. Messrs. Wilson and Weston have extensive strategy, operational, and M&A experience, and proven records of value creation in the defense and government technology sector.

Together, the partnership will invest and grow a mission-critical technology provider for the Federal Government across civilian, defense, healthcare, and national security agencies. Their investment criteria prioritize federal technology providers with annual revenues surpassing $25 million, possessing an unrestricted contracting profile, and demonstrating alignment with federal digital modernization priorities.

George Wilson was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of ECS Federal, which grew in annual revenue from $120 million to more than $1 billion during his 11- year tenure. Prior to ECS, Mr. Wilson was senior executive, Board member and one of the early employees of Stanley Associates. As a critical part of that team, Stanley grew from $2 million to $900 million in annual revenue before going public and later being acquired by CGI Inc. for $1 billion.

Tom Weston previously served as Chief Financial Officer at ECS Federal. During his tenure, he led financial operations and played a vital role in driving growth through a focused mergers and acquisitions program. Prior to ECS, Mr. Weston held CFO roles at Acentia LLC, Apogen Technologies, and BTG Inc. Currently, Mr. Weston holds Board of Director roles with MAG Aerospace, Procentrix LLC, Acentra Health, Cydecor, Inc., and the Henry Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine.

John Allen, Bluestone co-founder and Managing Partner, said "We have known George and Tom for more than two decades and have long wanted to partner with them. Their record of success in the defense and government technology sector is extraordinary and their reputations are impeccable. It's an honor to partner with them and we look forward to helping them build another great government technology company."

"We are excited to partner with the Bluestone team to build a premiere government technology provider," said George Wilson. "The firm's partners have worked in the government technology sector their entire careers and they have unique insights into companies that will help accelerate the execution of our strategy."

About Bluestone Investment Partners

Bluestone is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government technology arena. Bluestone's principals have a long and successful track record owning, operating, investing in, and advising companies in the defense and government services sector. Please visit www.bluestoneinv.com for more information.

SOURCE Bluestone Investment Partners