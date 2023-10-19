ManTech Chairman Kevin Phillips Joins Bluestone as Executive Partner

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone Investment Partners ("Bluestone"), a McLean, Virginia-based private equity firm focused on investing in defense, intelligence and federal technology solutions providers, today announced that Kevin M. Phillips has joined the team as an Executive Partner. Phillips currently serves as the Chairman of the Board for ManTech, a high-tech, high-end engineering and cyber company dedicated to serving the national and homeland security needs of federal government customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and technologies that solve some of the nation's most pressing security challenges.

Phillips led the successful sale of ManTech to Carlyle in September 2022 for $4.2 billion. His tenure at ManTech includes serving as: President and Chief Executive Officer from 2018 until his retirement in October 2022; Chief Operating Officer from 2016 to 2018; Chief Financial Officer from 2005 to 2016; and Chief of Staff and Assistant to the Chairman from 2002 to 2005. He joined ManTech in 2002 through its acquisition of CTX Corporation.

"Kevin's experience, integrity and mission commitment are second to none in an industry filled with high quality leaders," said John Allen, Bluestone co-founder and Managing Partner. "He will be an invaluable resource to Bluestone and our portfolio companies. We at Bluestone are honored to have the opportunity to work with him."

"Given the success larger businesses in the defense and government technology sector have experienced with merger and acquisition transactions, I am intrigued by Bluestone's focus of bringing capital and M&A expertise to smaller companies that have great potential in the industry," said Kevin Phillips. "I am excited to work with the Bluestone team and help add value to the firm's portfolio companies."

Phillips has also served in leadership positions at several government services and technology-related industry groups and has won numerous awards for his contributions. He was a member of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors of the Professional Services Council (PSC) and was the 2nd Vice Chairman of the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), after having been appointed to the Board of Directors in 2018. He has received a number of industry awards including Federal Computer Week's 2019 Federal 100, Executives Mosaic's Wash100 for six consecutive years and the NVTC Tech 100 in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Phillips spent 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserves. He is a graduate of William & Mary with a degree in Business Administration. He serves on the Boards of the National Cryptologic Foundation and the CIA Officers Memorial Foundation.

