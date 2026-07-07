Governments Are Racing to Rebuild Encryption Before Quantum Computers Break It, and a Canadian Company Is Taking Its Toolkit to Southeast Asia

Issued on behalf of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) will showcase its portfolio of post-quantum cybersecurity solutions at CYDES 2026, one of Southeast Asia's premier cybersecurity conferences, alongside a regional digital-trust partner, as part of its broader expansion across the region.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary, One of the quieter but more consequential races in technology is the effort to rebuild the world's encryption before quantum computers grow powerful enough to break it. Governments and standards bodies have set migration deadlines, regulators are turning quantum risk into a compliance requirement, and the market for solutions is beginning to form around that urgency. Into that moment steps QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80), a post-quantum cybersecurity company that has announced it will showcase its platform at CYDES 2026, a leading Southeast Asian cybersecurity conference, in collaboration with a regional digital-trust partner, as it pushes deeper into a region it sees as a meaningful growth opportunity.

Key Takeaways

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) will participate in CYDES 2026, one of Southeast Asia's premier cybersecurity conferences, where it plans to showcase its portfolio of post-quantum cybersecurity solutions in collaboration with a regional digital-trust and cybersecurity partner.

The Company plans to demonstrate practical enterprise products, including its QPrime Quantum Preparedness Assessment, QAuth quantum-ready authentication, Quantum Secure Storage, and enterprise cryptographic migration solutions.

CYDES brings together government agencies, regulators, and critical infrastructure operators from across Asia-Pacific, and QSE's participation supports its broader Southeast Asia expansion strategy, following recent commercial activity within Malaysia's financial-services sector.

QSE describes itself as focused on quantum-resilient data protection, identity security, secure storage, and cryptographic migration readiness, built around quantum-delivered entropy and a zero-knowledge architecture.

Other publicly traded names positioned across post-quantum security and cybersecurity include SEALSQ (NASDAQ: LAES), Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), each distinct, most far larger, and none a proxy for QSE.

The Deadline Nobody Can Ignore

To understand why a conference appearance matters for a company like QSE, it helps to understand the problem the whole sector is organized around. Much of the encryption that protects the world's data today, from banking and healthcare records to government communications, relies on mathematical problems that conventional computers cannot solve quickly. A sufficiently powerful quantum computer could, in principle, solve some of those problems and render that encryption vulnerable. The machines capable of doing so do not exist yet, but the threat is already treated as real because of what security professionals call "harvest now, decrypt later": adversaries can collect encrypted data today and simply wait to decrypt it once the technology matures.

That dynamic has turned what might sound like a distant, theoretical risk into a present-day planning problem. Standards bodies have finalized the first post-quantum cryptography standards, and governments have begun setting timelines for migrating critical systems to quantum-resistant encryption. The practical implication is that organizations cannot wait for quantum computers to arrive before acting; because migrating cryptography touches nearly every system that uses it, the work has to begin years in advance. That is what converts quantum risk from a research topic into a budget line, and it is the demand QSE and its peers are built to serve.

What QSE Is Bringing to CYDES

At CYDES 2026, QSE plans to demonstrate a set of enterprise products designed to walk an organization through the practical steps of preparing for that migration. The company has described four core offerings it intends to showcase. Its QPrime Quantum Preparedness Assessment is designed to help organizations identify cryptographic exposure and prioritize migration planning, essentially a way to find where the risk lives before trying to fix it. QAuth, its quantum-ready authentication product, is designed to strengthen enterprise login and identity security. Quantum Secure Storage is designed to protect sensitive data against both current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. And a set of enterprise cryptographic migration solutions supports the longer-term planning organizations need for post-quantum security requirements.

The through-line across those products is practicality. Rather than positioning itself around the far-off moment when quantum computers can break encryption, QSE frames its platform as something organizations can begin using today: assess exposure, protect identities, secure data, and plan the migration. That framing reflects a broader reality of the post-quantum security market, where the near-term commercial opportunity lies less in dramatic breakthroughs and more in the unglamorous, compliance-driven work of inventorying systems and planning transitions.

"CYDES provides an important platform to engage directly with government agencies that are moving from awareness to action on post-quantum cybersecurity," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "Before agencies and organizations can protect themselves, they need to understand where their encryption, identity and data risks exist. QSE's platform is designed to make that process practical, clear and manageable."

Why Southeast Asia, and Why Now

The choice of venue is itself part of the story. CYDES brings together government agencies, regulators, and critical infrastructure operators from across the Asia-Pacific region to discuss emerging cyber threats and next-generation security technologies, exactly the audience a post-quantum security company needs to reach. These are the organizations that hold the most sensitive long-lived data and that face the earliest regulatory pressure to act, which makes them natural first customers for quantum-readiness tools.

For QSE, the appearance supports a broader Southeast Asia expansion strategy, and it follows what the company describes as recent commercial activity within Malaysia's financial-services sector. Management believes the region represents a meaningful growth opportunity as governments, critical infrastructure operators, and regulated enterprises begin evaluating how to prepare for quantum-related cybersecurity risks. In other words, the company is trying to be present in a market at the moment that market is beginning to move from awareness toward procurement. Whether that translates into meaningful revenue remains to be demonstrated, and a conference appearance is an opportunity to build relationships rather than a booked result, but the strategic logic of showing up early where demand is forming is clear.

"Post-quantum security is quickly moving from a technical discussion to a business and compliance priority," added Carefoot. "Events such as CYDES allow us to show that QSE is focused on practical solutions organizations can start using today, rather than waiting for the quantum threat to become an immediate operational problem." The company believes demand for quantum migration planning is accelerating as governments and standards bodies encourage organizations to assess cryptographic risk, inventory vulnerable systems, and begin planning future migration strategies.

The Technology Underneath

QSE describes itself as a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. According to the company, its solutions are built around quantum-delivered entropy and a zero-knowledge architecture, and are designed to protect sensitive data from both current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. Entropy, in cryptography, refers to the quality of the randomness used to generate encryption keys; better randomness makes keys harder to predict or reproduce. A zero-knowledge architecture, broadly, is one designed so that the service provider itself cannot access the underlying data it protects.

The company says it serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments that require long-term data confidentiality and resilience, precisely the customers for whom the harvest-now-decrypt-later threat is most pressing, because their data must stay confidential for years or decades. As with any early-stage technology company, the value of that positioning will ultimately be measured by adoption and revenue rather than by architecture alone, and investors should weigh the company's small size and stage against the scale of the opportunity it is pursuing.

The Public Companies Across Post-Quantum Security

QSE is a small, early-stage company quoted on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and it is not directly comparable to the names below. These comparisons are for industry context only; each company pursues a different technology and business model, most operate at vastly greater scale, and none is a proxy for QSE or implies any partnership or comparable performance.

SEALSQ (NASDAQ: LAES) designs semiconductors and public-key infrastructure for device security, with a stated focus on post-quantum cryptography and quantum-resistant chips for connected-device, identity, and IoT markets. As one of the more visible pure-play post-quantum security names in the public markets, SEALSQ is the closest thematic reference point to the segment QSE operates in, though it pursues a hardware-centric model.

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a large, established cybersecurity and network-security company offering firewalls, secure networking, cloud security, and endpoint protection to businesses worldwide. Fortinet has been identified by analysts as a potential beneficiary of post-quantum cryptography spending, illustrating how incumbent security platforms are positioning for the same migration wave from a very different scale.

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) provides cloud-based security and network services and has rolled out post-quantum support across parts of its platform. Like Fortinet, Cloudflare represents the large-incumbent approach to the post-quantum transition, embedding quantum-safe capabilities into an existing, broadly deployed service rather than as a standalone product.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) makes low-power programmable chips and has positioned itself for the post-quantum transition through crypto-agile, secure hardware designed to support evolving cryptographic standards. Lattice offers a view of the semiconductor layer of the migration, where quantum-resistant capability is built into the hardware that security ultimately runs on.

The Bottom Line

A conference appearance is a beginning, not a milestone that changes a company's fundamentals on its own, and QSE remains a small, early-stage company whose commercial traction still has to be proven against far larger and better-capitalized competitors. But the moment it is stepping into is a real one: governments and regulators have turned post-quantum migration into a deadline-driven requirement, Southeast Asia is an early-moving region, and QSE is positioning its practical toolkit, from cryptographic assessment to authentication, storage, and migration planning, directly in front of the government and infrastructure buyers who face that requirement first. For investors tracking how the post-quantum security market takes shape, QSE's push into Southeast Asia is a concrete data point, with commercial contracts, revenue, and customer adoption the markers worth watching from here.

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SOURCES

[1] QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., "QSE to Showcase Quantum-Ready Cybersecurity Platform at CYDES 2026 with Regional Digital Trust Partner" (news release, Vancouver, British Columbia, 2026; QPrime, QAuth, Quantum Secure Storage, cryptographic migration solutions; Southeast Asia expansion; Malaysia financial-services activity).

[2] SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT), Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), corporate disclosures and market data, 2026.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding QSE's participation in CYDES 2026 and the products it plans to showcase; its collaboration with a regional digital-trust partner; its Southeast Asia expansion strategy and recent commercial activity in Malaysia's financial-services sector; the anticipated growth of demand for post-quantum migration planning; and the capabilities and positioning of its QPrime, QAuth, Quantum Secure Storage, and cryptographic migration solutions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many beyond the company's control, including the early-stage nature of the company and the post-quantum security market; the risk that conference participation and business-development activity may not translate into contracts or revenue; the pace of government and enterprise adoption of post-quantum cryptography; competition from larger and better-capitalized companies; the company's need for additional capital; continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements; regulatory and general economic conditions; and the other risks described in the company's management discussion and analysis and other filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual results could differ materially from those projected. Except as required by applicable law, the company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this publication. References to other companies are based on those companies' public disclosures, are provided for industry context only, and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable performance.