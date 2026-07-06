The West Wants a Critical-Minerals Supply Chain Outside China. One Nasdaq Company Is Trying to Build a Piece of It in Greenland.

Issued on behalf of Greenland Mines Ltd.

Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML) drew a strategic investment from SRX Global and closed a strategic share-exchange with AnorTech, two deals that advance its stated vision of a North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions.

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary, The scramble to build a critical-minerals supply chain outside China has become one of the defining industrial stories of the decade. Rare-earth magnet materials sit at the heart of electric vehicles, wind turbines, defense systems, and the data-center hardware powering artificial intelligence, and for years nearly all of the mining and the overwhelming majority of the processing have run through China. Western governments and companies are now racing to rebuild the pieces that disappeared, and Greenland, with its underexplored geology and location between North America and Europe, has become a focal point of that effort. Against that backdrop, Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML) has moved on two fronts at once, drawing a strategic investment from an established minerals group and closing a share-exchange that widens its asset base, as it works to assemble a multi-asset critical-and-precious-metals platform in the region.

Key Takeaways

SRX Global made a strategic investment in Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML), a critical and precious minerals development company, aligning an established minerals group behind GRML's North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor strategy.

Greenland Mines and AnorTech closed a strategic share-exchange transaction, broadening GRML's exposure across critical-minerals assets in Greenland as part of its multi-asset platform strategy.

GRML operates two divisions: Mining, focused on the Skaergaard precious-and-critical-metals project and, subject to closing, the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium (Nd-Pr) rare earths project; and Biotech, including Klotho's KLTO202 primary indication for ALS.

The moves land amid a broad Western push to secure critical-minerals supply outside China, a theme investors have tracked through names such as MP Materials (NYSE: MP), Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML), USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR), and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ: NB), each distinct, and none a proxy for Greenland Mines.

Why the West Is Racing to Rebuild a Supply Chain

To understand why a Nasdaq-listed developer operating in Greenland is drawing strategic capital, it helps to start with the problem it is trying to address. Rare earths are a group of seventeen elements whose magnetic properties make them essential to an enormous range of modern technology, from smartphones and electric-vehicle motors to wind turbines, missiles, and the servers behind the AI boom. For decades, China built a commanding lead across the entire chain, from mining through the difficult chemistry of separating and refining individual elements to manufacturing finished permanent magnets. Today it accounts for the majority of the world's rare-earth mining and the overwhelming share of magnet production.

That concentration has become a strategic vulnerability that Western governments are now spending heavily to address, through stockpiles, loans, offtake commitments, and direct investment aimed at standing up mining, processing, and magnet-making capacity outside China. The catch, as the sector has learned, is that rebuilding a supply chain takes far more than opening a mine. It requires the processing know-how, the trained workforce, and the downstream industrial links that atrophied when the West ceded the business. That is the gap the current wave of critical-minerals companies is racing to fill, and it is the context in which Greenland Mines is positioning its assets.

The SRX Global Investment

The first of the two developments is a strategic investment in Greenland Mines by SRX Global, framed as an alignment of an established minerals-sector participant behind GRML's strategy. For a development-stage company, a strategic investor is worth more than the capital alone: it can signal validation of the asset base and the thesis, and bring industry relationships that a young company would otherwise take years to build. Greenland Mines has cast the investment as support for its broader ambition of a North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor, the idea of linking Greenland's mineral resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure rather than treating a single deposit in isolation.

That corridor framing is central to how the company presents itself. Rather than a one-mine story, GRML describes a platform intended to span rare-earth magnet materials, precious metals, and selected midstream processing opportunities, positioned geographically between North American and European markets. Whether that vision materializes depends on execution across multiple assets and jurisdictions, and the terms and ultimate impact of the SRX investment will become clearer over time, but the strategic logic mirrors what Western policymakers say they want: not just raw material, but integrated supply outside China.

The AnorTech Share-Exchange

The second development is the closing of a strategic share-exchange transaction between Greenland Mines and AnorTech, a structure that ties the two companies together through cross-holdings rather than a straightforward cash acquisition. Share-exchange deals let a development-stage company expand its asset exposure and align interests with a partner while conserving cash, which is often at a premium for pre-revenue miners. For GRML, the transaction broadens the platform it is assembling in Greenland, consistent with the multi-asset strategy the company has laid out.

Taken together, the SRX investment and the AnorTech exchange point in the same direction: a company using capital-markets tools to build breadth. For investors, that breadth cuts both ways. A multi-asset platform can spread risk and create optionality across several minerals and projects; it can also stretch a small company's management and capital across more fronts than a single flagship would. The deals are steps in assembling the platform, not proof that it will deliver, and the details of each transaction warrant close reading as they become available.

Two Divisions, One Platform

Underneath the deal-making, Greenland Mines is structured around two operating divisions. The Mining division is focused on the Skaergaard project in southeast Greenland, a precious-and-critical-metals asset, and, subject to closing of a previously announced transaction, the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. Neodymium and praseodymium are the workhorse magnet metals at the center of the rare-earth supply-chain concern, which places Sarfartoq squarely in the theme driving Western policy. The second division, Biotech, includes Klotho's KLTO202 program, whose primary indication is amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The pairing of a mining business with a biotech program under one listed company is unusual, and investors will weigh how the two fit within a single strategy and capital structure. The company's public emphasis, and the thrust of its recent deal-making, is clearly on the critical-and-precious-metals platform and the corridor vision. As always, the value of early-stage assets like these depends on results still to come, across exploration, technical studies, permitting, and, for the biotech program, clinical development, each of which carries its own substantial risks.

The Public Companies in the Critical-Minerals Race

Greenland Mines is a development-stage company and is not directly comparable to the names below. These comparisons are for industry context only; each company pursues a different asset base and business model, several are larger or further along, and none is a proxy for Greenland Mines or implies any partnership or comparable performance.

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) operates Mountain Pass in California, the only active rare-earth mine in the United States, and has been building out separation and magnet capacity. MP is the scale benchmark for a Western rare-earth supply chain, illustrating what an integrated, mine-to-magnet operation looks like at the large-cap end of the sector.

Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) is developing the Tanbreez rare-earth project in southern Greenland, making it a direct geographic peer operating in the same jurisdiction as Greenland Mines. CRML offers a close comparison for how Greenland-based rare-earth assets are being advanced and financed amid Western supply-chain efforts.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is advancing a heavy-rare-earth resource and magnet-manufacturing ambitions in the United States, targeting the parts of the chain where Chinese dominance is most pronounced. USAR reflects the downstream, magnet-focused end of the Western supply-chain build-out.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ: NB) is advancing the Elk Creek critical-minerals project in Nebraska, spanning niobium, scandium, titanium, and rare-earth potential, with federal support in view. NioCorp illustrates the diversified critical-minerals developer model, where several strategic elements are pursued from a single project.

The Bottom Line

Two deals do not make a supply chain, and Greenland Mines remains a development-stage company whose assets, from Skaergaard and Sarfartoq to the Klotho biotech program, are early and carry the full range of exploration, technical, permitting, and clinical risks. But the direction is coherent and firmly of the moment: the West is spending to rebuild critical-minerals capacity outside China, Greenland has become a focal point of that push, and GRML is using strategic investment and share-exchange transactions to assemble a multi-asset platform and advance its North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision. For investors tracking how that broader realignment creates opportunities upstream, Greenland Mines' deal-making is a concrete data point, with the closing and terms of its transactions, project milestones, and the pace of Western supply-chain policy the markers worth watching from here.

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SOURCES

[1] "SRX Global Makes Strategic Investment in Critical and Precious Minerals Development Company, Greenland Mines" (news release, 2026).

[2] "AnorTech and Greenland Mines Close Strategic Share Exchange Transaction" (news release, 2026).

[3] Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML), "Greenland Mines (GRML) Completes Skaergaard Development Planning Workshop" (NewMediaWire, LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026), including "About Greenland Mines" two-division description and North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor strategy.

[4] MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML), USA Rare Earth, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAR), and NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NB), corporate disclosures and market data, 2026.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the SRX Global strategic investment and the AnorTech share-exchange transaction and their anticipated benefits; Greenland Mines' North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor strategy and multi-asset platform ambitions; the Skaergaard project and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project, including the closing of the previously announced Sarfartoq transaction; the Klotho KLTO202 biotech program; and broader trends in Western critical-minerals supply-chain policy. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many beyond the company's control, including the completion and terms of announced transactions; exploration, technical, metallurgical, environmental, and permitting risks inherent in mineral development; the early-stage nature of the company's projects and the risk that they may not advance to development or production; risks associated with clinical development of the biotech program; the availability of capital; competition; regulatory and jurisdictional risks; and other risks described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results could differ materially from those projected. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. References to other companies are based on those companies' public disclosures, are provided for industry context only, and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable performance.