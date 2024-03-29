Governor Gavin Newsom joins “team of heroes” standing up to Big Oil in new ad to KEEP THE LAW protecting neighborhoods from toxic drilling.

"We welcome Governor Newsom joining the 'Team of Heroes' of frontline community leaders and environmental justice organizations in the fight to take on Big Oil on the ballot in November," said Mabel Tsang, Political Director of California Environmental Justice Alliance. "Our united effort is crucial in safeguarding our neighborhoods from the dangers of toxic oil drilling."

Below is the transcript of the ad featuring Governor Newsom:

"Why is Big Oil attacking Governor Gavin Newsom?

It's simple.

Newsom joined community leaders to protect mothers and kids from cancer…

Demanding no new toxic drilling in our neighborhoods.

And Newsom stood up to Big Oil's price-gouging at the pump - empowering an independent watchdog to hold oil companies accountable.

Now, Big Oil is attacking Newsom for joining everyday Californians standing up to their greed.

But California won't back down. Join the fight at CAvsBigOil.com ."

Big Oil has already spent over $53 million fighting setbacks that would make existing oil and gas wells safer by meeting tighter health and environmental requirements within 3,200 feet of neighborhoods, schools, daycare centers and healthcare facilities. The law also keeps new wells from being built in these areas. To try and overturn this public safety law, oil companies spent millions to place a deceptive measure on the November 2024 ballot.

Nearly 30,000 oil and gas wells in California sit within 3,200 feet of homes, schools, hospitals and other public areas, exposing nearly 3 million people, disproportionately communities of color , to emissions that can cause birth defects, respiratory illnesses and cancer. An independent scientific advisory panel in 2021 advised California officials that a 3,200-foot setback between oil wells and sensitive receptors is the minimum distance to protect public health.

"KEEP THE LAW" campaign endorsers include public health groups, community and faith organizations, and environmental justice leaders from across California, working to hold oil companies accountable for creating a public health crisis, especially for communities of color.

