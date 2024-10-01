GOVERNOR HOCHUL MARKS MAJOR CONSTRUCTION MILESTONE IN HISTORIC TRANSFORMATION OF JFK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WITH STEEL TOPPING OUT CEREMONY AT NEW TERMINAL 6

Hundreds of Union Construction Workers Watch Final Beam of Structural Steel Lifted into Place at New $4.2 Billion Terminal that will Anchor the Airport's North Side when First Phase Opens in 2026

Terminal 6 Development is Creating More Than 4,000 Jobs, Including 1,800 Union Jobs

Includes 30 Percent MWBE Goal for Contracts and Financing Interests; Extensive Opportunities for Local Businesses and Job Seekers Guided by Community Advisory Council

Terminal 6 to Offer World-Class Passenger Amenities, Expanded Taxiway and Gate Capacity, State-of-the-Art Security and Streamlined Roadway Access

QUEENS, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Kathy Hochul, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners, the consortium building a new Terminal 6, today celebrated a key milestone in the transformation of John F. Kennedy International Airport, where members of organized labor hoisted into position the final piece of structural steel for the first phase of the 1.2 million square-foot terminal. The state-of-the-art terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, inspiring public art and an array of amenities designed to enhance the customer experience, making it a critical piece of the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a world-class global gateway.

More than 1,000 construction workers, business partners, elected officials, and members of the community celebrated a major construction milestone at John F Kennedy International Airport Terminal 6 with the placement of the final beam of structural steel on the new $4.2 billion terminal’s first phase of construction.

A tradition in major infrastructure works, the topping-out ceremony commemorated the tremendous efforts of construction professionals and the men and women of organized labor to maintain safe and on-time construction. Terminal 6 is scheduled to open in phases, beginning with the completion of the arrivals and departures hall and the first five gates in 2026. The second phase, including five additional gates, will open in 2028, completing the terminal. Terminal 6 construction is creating 4,000 jobs, including 1,800 union jobs in construction.

"Today marks a major milestone in the transformation of JFK International that will set a new standard for travel in New York," Governor Hochul said. "This state-of-the-art development would not have been possible without our skilled union workers and partners, and I look forward to continuing our work with them to build a more efficient, interconnected New York."

Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton, Port Authority Vice Chair Jeffrey Lynford, JMP Board Chair George Casey, JMP CEO Steve Thody, JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty, as well as U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr., and Gary LaBarbera, the president of the Executive Board for the New York Building Trades, joined the governor today to sign the beam before it was raised.

The final beam is adorned with an American flag and an evergreen tree, symbolizing good luck and continued safe construction and operations. It bears the signature of hundreds of partners, employees, and stakeholders who are contributing to the development of the new Terminal 6.

Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole said, "Throughout history, our region has been the nation's front door to the world. Finally, with the transformation of JFK International, it will become the airport that it was always destined to be -- a state-of-the-art global gateway that tells visitors they've arrived in the greatest region of the nation. At JFK, at LaGuardia Airport and at Newark Liberty International, we are making historic investments in the future of our region."

Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said, "Today's topping-off ceremony comes as we near the mid-point of this historic $19 billion project to transform JFK into what will soon be one of the world's great airports. Just seven years ago when we unveiled our JFK Vision Plan, few people believed we could build a new world-class airport while maintaining full flight operations and managing record passenger volumes. But seeing is believing. And in just a couple of years, travelers will experience a beautiful and efficient new airport with a uniquely New York sense of place."

Port Authority Vice Chairman Jeffrey Lynford said, "Watching this final steel beam lifted into place at Terminal 6 shows just how far we have come toward completing our vision of transforming JFK International into one of the finest airports in the world. We are one step closer to creating the global gateway New York deserves, where we will provide a world-class and inclusive customer experience for all travelers, regardless of their needs."

Congressman Gregory W. Meeks said, "The final steel beam being lifted at Terminal 6 signifies another tangible step towards our vision of a major redevelopment project that benefits all communities. By investing in JFK International Airport's transformation into a premier global gateway to the world, we have catalyzed more economic growth in the Queens community. Terminal 6 will create thousands of new jobs and life-changing opportunities for local, diverse small businesses. Through this public-private partnership, we will deliver a world-class, seamless experience for travelers and their families worthy of the great state of New York. As the JFK Redevelopment Council Co-Chair, I look forward to working with our partners to continue translating this investment into real economic and educational benefits for our community."

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said, "No longer just a proposal, the $19 billion redevelopment of Kennedy Airport is taking shape right before our eyes. From creating thousands of good-paying jobs to countless concession opportunities for Queens-based businesses to historic MWBE participation, Terminal 6's transformation is a microcosm of the immense economic opportunity the airport's redevelopment presents our borough, city and state. It's an honor to help move this project forward in my role as co-chair of the JFK Redevelopment Community Advisory Council, and I applaud everyone who made this day possible — including our brothers and sisters in union labor working to build this beautiful new terminal."

Gary LaBarbera, President of the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York said, "The topping out of JFK's brand new and fully modernized Terminal 6 represents a milestone of yet another key development project that not only created thousands of family-sustaining union careers for hardworking New Yorkers, but also acted as a catalyst for further economic growth. We congratulate Governor Hochul for seeing yet another one of these major projects through to its completion and applaud our dedicated and skilled tradesmen and tradeswomen who played such a major role in getting this across the finish line, while having the opportunity to pursue the middle class. This new terminal will improve the lives of countless New Yorkers, along with our visitors, through its state-of-the-art offerings and the economic stimulus it generates."

George Casey, Board Chair, JFK Millennium Partners, and Chair and CEO, Vantage Group, said, "Today's milestone reflects the hard work, tremendous talent, and enduring commitment of hundreds of people to create a new JFK T6, from the early days of planning and engagement, through financial close, ground-breaking, and construction, to today's steel topping-off. Few developments can match the transformation of JFK International Airport in scale, scope, and complexity. Together with our partners, we're honored to be delivering an extraordinary Terminal 6 – one that will provide significant benefits to the local community, transform the guest experience, and help bring to life Governor Hochul's vision of a whole new JFK."

Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners said, "We're thrilled to celebrate today's steel-topping out milestone at JFK Terminal 6, an exciting and important achievement on our journey towards opening in 2026. I'm grateful to our extraordinary JMP team and our 900-strong Terminal 6 workforce, who are committed to building a safe, state-of-the-art new home for our airline partners and their passengers — both here in New York and around the globe."

Joanna Geraghty, CEO of JetBlue said, "On behalf of the more than 23,000 crewmembers at JetBlue, New York's Hometown Airline, we're thrilled to celebrate this important milestone for the new Terminal 6 in the same spot where JetBlue launched our first flights nearly 25 years ago. With a seamless connection between Terminal 6 and JetBlue's Terminal 5, customers in both terminals will have access to the best shopping and dining New York has to offer as they travel through JFK. Congratulations to our partners on the Terminal 6 team and to Governor Hochul on another major step in achieving her vision for a new JFK."

David J. Cibrian, Managing Partner of American Triple I (ATI) said, "ATI is proud of this latest milestone at Terminal 6 and the continued collaboration with our consortium partners. We are also appreciative of our ongoing partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the Queens community as we work together to enhance opportunities for local, MWBE, and veteran owned businesses across all phases and aspects of this marquee project."

Jason Kopp, COO and EVO AECOM Hunt said, "For 80 years, AECOM Hunt has led some of the most important and iconic projects across the United States, and the topping out of Terminal 6 is the latest step in that history as we move closer to completing this five-year, $4.2 billion project. The transformation of JFK Airport represents the very best of what New York and New Yorkers have to offer – a deep desire for excellence, a relentless drive to set new standards and an unwavering commitment to welcoming people of all cultures, backgrounds and countries. We are proud to play a role in constructing this new global gateway -– and significantly improve the way we live, the way we work and the way we travel. Thank you to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, JFK Millenium Partners and all of our construction teams for making this major milestone a reality."

Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman said, "Today's milestone in the transformation of JFK International Airport marks another significant step in creating a world-class travel experience for New Yorkers and visitors alike. As we witness the progress of Terminal 6, it's not just about infrastructure—it's about the thousands of jobs created the commitment to minority- and women-owned businesses, and the opportunities this development brings to local communities, including those in Southeast Queens. I applaud Governor Hochul, the Port Authority, and all the workers whose efforts are shaping the future of our city, ensuring that JFK remains a beacon of innovation and progress."

Assemblymember Clyde Vanel said, "We are excited for the new world-class Terminal 6 construction and development. We are especially thrilled about the 4,000 Jobs, including 1,800 Union Jobs and opportunities for minority and local small businesses. "

Speaker Adrienne Adams said, "JFK International Airport is a critical gateway for the New York City metropolitan region and a key economic engine in the surrounding neighborhoods in Southeast Queens. The steel topping-off ceremony of the new Terminal 6 represents an important milestone in the $19 billion redevelopment project, especially for the union workers whose contributions made it possible to achieve this progress. As Terminal 6 moves towards completion, it remains crucial for the economic opportunities and investments that derive from this project to benefit our small businesses and neighbors in Southeast Queens. Working with all stakeholders, we will continue to prioritize support for our local communities throughout the transformation of JFK International Airport."

New York City Council Majority Whip Selvena N. Brooks-Power said, "The construction of Terminal 6 represents not only a major investment in our city's infrastructure but also in the local communities that surround this vital hub. With more than 4,000 jobs being created, including 1,800 union jobs, and a commitment to MWBE participation, this project exemplifies the economic and social impact that comes when we invest in the future of New York City's transportation systems and our local communities. I look forward to continuing to work with all key stakeholders as we look transform JFK into a world-class gateway that benefits Southeast Queens and all of New York."

Council Member Dr. Nantasha Williams said, "This new, world-class terminal will not only reshape the travel experience but will also serve as a powerful engine for job creation and economic growth, especially for local businesses and workers. With a commitment to 30 percent MWBE participation and thousands of union jobs, this project represents the best of what we can achieve when we prioritize equity, opportunity, and community investment. JFK's redevelopment is a testament to our city's resilience and vision, and I look forward to seeing Terminal 6 anchor the future of aviation right here in Southeast Queens."

Tom Grech, President and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce said, "The redevelopment of Terminal 6 at JFK International Airport is not just a win for the aviation community, but a milestone for Queens and all of New York, as well as surrounding areas that use the airport to move people and products worldwide. This project showcases our commitment to building world-class infrastructure while ensuring economic opportunities for local businesses and communities. The inclusion of MWBE and local enterprises in this multi-billion dollar renovation reflects the forward-thinking vision we need to foster long-term growth and prosperity for all. For travelers, this new terminal will deliver an experience with cutting-edge technology, enhanced amenities, and an overall smoother journey through one of the world's busiest airports. We extend our sincerest congratulations to Governor Kathy Hochul, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and JFK Millennium Partners on this historic moment marking the tremendous efforts of the construction professionals and the men and women of organized labor who helped make this plan a reality."

Justin Rodgers, President & CEO of the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation said, "The progress of JFK's redevelopment is remarkable as project milestones seem to occur daily. The achievement of 30 percent MWBE contracts and financing is especially meaningful. Congratulations to everyone for honoring this commitment and hopefully it will be exceeded."

Terminal 6 is being delivered via a public-private partnership between the Port Authority and JMP – a consortium composed of Vantage Group, ATI, RXR, and JetBlue Airways, with AECOM Hunt as its design-build joint venture partner. Spanning 1.2 million square feet, it will cccupy the site of the former Terminal 6 and the existing Terminal 7 when completed. The new Terminal 6 will feature 10 gates, 10,000 square feet of world-class amenities, custom artwork and architecture, state-of-the-art digital technology, and sustainable operations – all delivered with the expertise of many minority, women-owned (MWBE), service-disabled, veteran-owned (SDVOB), and local business enterprises (LBEs).

The new Terminal 6 is a key part of the $19 billion redevelopment of JFK, which also includes a New Terminal One anchoring the south side of the airport; the modernization and expansion of terminals 4 and 8; and an entirely new, simplified airport roadway network. The entire airport redevelopment includes $15 billion in private investment for terminals and $3.9 billion in Port Authority funding for roadway and infrastructure improvements.

Across JFK, the Port Authority is working with its private partners, including JMP, and the JFK Redevelopment Community Advisory Council to ensure that this historic investment generates economic and educational opportunities for the communities surrounding the airport.

The council, led by U.S. Rep. Gregory W. Meeks and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr., has prioritized participation by minority- and women-owned business enterprises in the overall JFK redevelopment project. To date, that effort has set a New York State record of $2.3 billion in contract awards to MWBE firms.

This construction milestone follows the recent announcement of the first group of businesses to be featured in the vibrant concessions program at the new Terminal 6. Among those featured are 12 local and diverse businesses hailing from southeast Queens, Harlem, Brooklyn, and Long Island. Together, the concessions program is expected to achieve more than 35 percent participation from companies certified as airport concessions disadvantaged business enterprises (ACDBE) under federal guidelines.

Redeveloping JFK Airport in Lockstep with the Local Community

In 2018, the JFK Redevelopment Community Advisory Council was formed. Co-chaired by Meeks and Richards, it is composed of elected officials, community boards, business and nonprofit organizations, civic organizations, and clergy leaders from the targeted local communities of southeast Queens, southwest Queens, the Rockaways, and western portions of Nassau County.

Since its inception, the council has been working with the Port Authority and its private partners to expand community outreach efforts and develop community-focused programs, ensuring that this ambitious project solicits ongoing feedback from local stakeholders and provides meaningful opportunities for local businesses, MWBEs, students and jobseekers. This includes programming to advance the Port Authority's commitment to a 30 percent MWBE contracting goal in all categories of work, and a special focus on opportunities for local businesses across all aspects of the redevelopment of JFK, including terminal projects, which will be built by union labor under project-labor agreements.

Other community development initiatives prioritized by the council focus on job opportunities and workforce development programs for residents in southeast Queens, small business outreach and development, and educational programming for local students. Specifically, the Council for Airport Opportunity Rockaway Career Center is a job recruiting and referral program to match qualified job seekers with jobs in construction and airport operations focused on the Far Rockaway community. The Office of Second Chance Employment helps connect formerly incarcerated individuals and others with past involvement in the criminal justice system to jobs associated with both airport construction and airport operations. The Institute of Concessions is a specialized training program offering extensive training and mentoring to small, local, and diverse businesses intended to increase the number of local and diverse airport concessionaires. The Aviation and Aeronautics Academy provides an aviation-focused weekend and summer education and enrichment program in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) for up to 700 students from grades 1 through 12 annually. In partnership with York College/City University of New York, it introduces students from communities surrounding JFK to career opportunities in aviation, airport management and aerospace technology.

Transforming JFK Into a World-Class Global Gateway

In January 2017, the JFK Vision Plan was announced to transform JFK into the world-class airport that New Yorkers deserve. The vision plan provides a strategic framework for the Port Authority and its partners to completely redevelop, modify and expand existing facilities and infrastructure. The $9.5 billion development of a state-of-the-art New Terminal One that will anchor the airport's south side broke ground in September 2022. A new $4.2 billion Terminal 6, which will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on the airport's north side, broke ground in February 2023. The $1.5 billion expansion of Terminal 4, led by Delta Air Lines and JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT), is substantially complete. Additionally, the $400 million expansion of Terminal 8, led by American Airlines, which operates the terminal, was completed in November 2022.

All of the privately financed terminal projects combined with the Port Authority's roadway, parking and infrastructure projects represent a $19 billion transformation of JFK and an extraordinary series of public-private partnerships. The Port Authority's capital investment of $3.9 billion is leveraging private investment at a rate of nearly four to one when taking into account the full private investment of more than $15 billion that has been committed to the four projects comprising the full redevelopment of JFK.

