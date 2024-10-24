Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter and DENSO Announce Expansion of Auto Supplier's Tennessee Presence

Manufacturer with global headquarters in Japan to add 200 jobs in Athens, increase production of products that support cleaner mobility

ATHENS, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter and DENSO officials announced today the company is expanding its presence in Southeast Tennessee, establishing additional manufacturing operations in Athens. The expansion includes 54,560 square feet of new production space and renovations to existing areas.

DENSO will add 200 jobs at its Athens location and invest $100 million through the project, further cementing its status as the largest employer in McMinn County.

DENSO first established Tennessee operations in 1988 in Maryville before expanding its presence in the state. In 1997, the company began operations in Athens to produce leading components for vehicle ignition, exhaust and gasoline delivery systems.

The expansion in Athens expands the site's footprint to 879,000 square feet and enables the location's 1,444 employees to manufacture a wider range of DENSO's product portfolio, beginning with the company's latest heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) product. DENSO's HVAC not only delivers car passengers greater comfort but can also help improve the efficiency of traditional, hybrid and electric vehicles.

The activity reflects how DENSO continues to optimize and leverage the strengths of its manufacturing network to meet mobility's evolving needs and pursue the company's mission of contributing to a better world.

Since 2020, TNECD has supported more than 40 economic development projects in Southeast Tennessee, resulting in approximately 5,700 job commitments and more than $2.6 billion in capital investments.

QUOTES

"DENSO is one of Tennessee's largest employers, and I thank them for being a valued partner in creating greater opportunity for Tennesseans over nearly three decades. This expansion underscores that the state with the workers will win every time, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact these 200 new jobs will bring to families in McMinn County." – Gov. Bill Lee

"Fostering partnerships with international companies like DENSO is a critical component of our recruitment efforts at TNECD. DENSO is one of Tennessee's longstanding partners and has been a cornerstone for business in McMinn County for years. I am proud to take part in announcing DENSO's expansion today and thank this company for its continued investment in Athens." – TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter

"As a company that's proud to call Athens home for nearly 30 years, this day opens another chapter in how we strive to provide great career opportunities locally while contributing to greener and safer mobility across North America. We appreciate Gov. Lee, the State of Tennessee and all involved in this project for their steadfast support. Working together, we can help our communities thrive and ensure that East Tennessee is a hub for creating the jobs and technologies of the future." – Marty Deschenes, Leader of DENSO North America South Sub-Region Manufacturing and President of the Company's Athens Facility

"TVA and Athens Utilities Board congratulate DENSO on its decision to expand operations in Athens. It's always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company's commitment to continued growth in the region. We are proud to partner with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and McMinn County Economic Development Authority to support companies, like DENSO, that create impactful job opportunities and investment in the Valley, and we celebrate this announcement together." – John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development

"Today marks a significant milestone for our community as we announce the expansion of DENSO. This investment will create hundreds of quality jobs and will continue McMinn County's longstanding partnership with DENSO. McMinn County remains committed to supporting our local industries and fostering an environment that encourages innovation and facilitates prosperity. We want to thank DENSO for the faith it has placed in our local workforce, and we look forward to seeing the many positive effects this expansion will have on the entire region." – McMinn County Mayor John Gentry

"We're excited to share the expansion of DENSO. This significant move will boost our local economy and create new job opportunities. This investment not only strengthens our workforce but also highlights our dedication to manufacturing in McMinn County. Together, we're shaping a brighter future for our community." – Athens Mayor Steven Shirlin

"DENSO is a great company which plays an integral part of our community and local economy in McMinn County. It provides many quality jobs to our citizens, and we welcome this expansion. I am very pleased DENSO has had such tremendous success in Athens and across the state, which has enabled it to make this significant investment. I appreciate the state and local officials, and all others involved who made this expansion possible." – Sen. Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun)

"DENSO is an integral member of our business community, and I'm extremely grateful they have chosen to continue investing in Southeast Tennessee. This important expansion will bring hundreds of new high-quality jobs to our region, helping enhance our reputation as one of the state's manufacturing powerhouses. I thank the company for choosing to do business in McMinn County and congratulate the employees on their success." – Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood)

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.2 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 162,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 7.7 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, DENSO in North America generated $11.7 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

About the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development's mission is to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment to the state and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth. Find us on the web: tnecd.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. Like us on Facebook. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

SOURCE DENSO