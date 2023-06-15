Governor of Maryland Wes Moore to speak at a National Press Club Headliners Luncheon on Thursday, June 22

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will speak June 22 at a National Press Club Headliners luncheon.

Governor of Maryland Wes Moore

Moore, Maryland's first Black governor, recently closed out his first legislative session, signing into law a $15 an hour minimum wage, expanded tax breaks for military retirees, and the SERVE Act, a first-in-the-nation program offering high school students a state-paid service year option. He also signed new gun control bills that restrict who can carry guns in public and where they can bring them. The National Rifle Association immediately challenged the measures in federal court.

The event begins with lunch in the Club ballroom at 12:30 p.m. Remarks begin at 1 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session ending at 2 p.m. National Press Club members may purchase tickets for $25. Non-member tickets cost $45. For all ticketing-related questions, please email [email protected]. Tickets must be paid for at the time of purchase.

To submit a question in advance for the speaker, put MD GOV in the subject line and email it to [email protected]. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 10 a.m. on the day of the luncheon.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

PRESS CONTACT: Cecily Scott Martin for the National Press Club; [email protected]; (202) 662-7516

