Governor Spanberger Awards 2026 Virginia Governor's Cup® to Valley Road Vineyards

"Tonight reflects the dedication, innovation, and agricultural strength that continues to elevate Virginia as one of our nation's premier wine regions," said Governor Abigail Spanberger. "Valley Road Vineyards' 2023 Cabernet Franc Reserve showcases the exceptional craftsmanship and quality on display tonight, and I look forward to supporting these incredible vineyards over the next four years."

Located in Afton, Virginia, Valley Road Vineyards was founded in 2015 by five couples. It is managed by CEO and founder Stan Joynes, with Corry Craighill serving as winemaker. Craighill crafted the winery's 2023 Cabernet Franc Reserve, made from 100% Cabernet Franc grown at the winery's Grayson Vineyard in the Monticello AVA, which earned this year's Governor's Cup®.

The winery has previously been selected for the Virginia Governor's Cup® Case in 2017 for its 2014 Petit Verdot and again in 2025 for its 2023 Petit Manseng. The 2026 Governor's Cup® marks Valley Road Vineyards' first time receiving the competition's top honor.

"Wine and cider are important agricultural products for our Commonwealth and key contributors to our rural economy," said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Katie Frazier. "Valley Road Vineyards' Governor's Cup® win highlights the innovation and talent driving Virginia's wine industry forward, and winemakers like Corry Craighill continue to set new standards for quality across the Commonwealth."

To receive the Governor's Cup®, the 2023 Cabernet Franc Reserve earned the highest average score from a panel of distinguished judges who evaluated entries based on appearance, aroma, flavor, commercial suitability, and overall quality. The wine will be featured alongside eleven other wines in the 2026 Virginia Governor's Cup® Case, a collection representing the competition's twelve highest-scoring wines.

The full 2026 Virginia Governor's Cup® Case includes:

7 Lady Vineyards, 2023 Meritage

Barboursville Vineyards, 2024 Vermentino

CrossKeys Vineyards, 2024 Cabernet Franc

Fifty-Third Winery and Vineyard, 2023 Two Springs

Glen Manor Vineyards, 2023 Vin Rouge

Granite Heights Winery, 2024 Humility

Michael Shaps Wineworks, 2023 Cabernet Franc

Pollak Vineyards, 2023 Merlot Reserve

Trump Winery, 2018 Blanc de Noir

Valley Road Vineyards, 2023 Cabernet Franc Reserve

Winery at La Grange, 2024 Petit Manseng

Woodbrook Farm Vineyard, 2024 Petit Manseng

For the sixth year, Virginia cider was judged in its own category, with the highest-scoring cider awarded Cider of the Year. Earning a gold medal in this year's competition, Blue Bee Cider received the 2026 Cider of the Year recognition for its 2024 Hewe's Crab.

Standout wines in select categories were also recognized as Best in Show, awarded to the highest-scoring gold-medal wine in categories receiving at least five entries.

This year's Best in Show winners include:

50 West Vineyards, 2024 Vidal Blanc

Chrysalis Vineyards, 2022 Norton

Good Spirit Farm, 2024 Albariño

Hark Vineyards, 2022 Ember

Knight's Gambit Vineyard, 2023 Chardonnay

Paradise Springs Winery, 2023 Petit Verdot

Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyards, 2024 Sauvignon Blanc

The Barn at 678, 2024 Viognier

Walsh Family Wine, 2021 Tannat

WildKind Estate, 2024 WildKind White

Wolf Gap Vineyard, 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon

The Virginia Governor's Cup® Case showcases the exceptional quality and range of wines produced in the Commonwealth. This year's selection highlights a diverse mix of red, white, and sparkling wines, demonstrating the craftsmanship, varietal diversity, and regional character that define Virginia Wine.

About the Virginia Governor's Cup® Competition

The Virginia Wineries Association's Governor's Cup® Competition is held in partnership with the Virginia Wine Board. All entries must be made from 100 percent Virginia-grown fruit to be eligible. Each wine is evaluated using a unified scoring system by a panel of experienced judges.

For more information about the Virginia Governor's Cup® Competition and a complete list of winners, visit: https://www.virginiawine.org/governors-cup/awards.

SOURCE Virginia Wine