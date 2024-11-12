Governors Join With Patients To Honor Nurse Practitioners (NPs) During National NP Week

America celebrates contributions of nation's 385,000 NPs November 10-16, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) and U.S. governors from coast to coast are honoring nurse practitioners (NPs) for their outstanding leadership in protecting and strengthening the health of millions of patients, proclaiming November 10-16, 2024, as National NP Week. Idaho Governor Brad Little, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro joined with dozens of other governors in issuing proclamations recognizing America's NPs for the lifesaving care they deliver every day. This year, Idaho is celebrating the 20th anniversary of granting full practice authority to NPs.

National Nurse Practitioner Week honors the dedication and essential contributions of nurse practitioners (NPs) in healthcare. NPs are highly trained professionals who provide quality, patient-centered care and improve healthcare access for millions of patients, especially in underserved areas.

"NPs work to expand health care access to communities across our state, promote health equity in care and improve health outcomes for all," Idaho Gov. Brad Little wrote in his proclamation.

"NPs provide high-quality primary, acute and specialty health care services while emphasizing health promotion, disease prevention, health education and counseling," said Gov. Maura Healey from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro wrote, "NPs are devoted health care professionals who demonstrate exceptional dedication, compassion and expertise."

There are more than 385,000 licensed NPs in the United States, and the profession serves as the health care provider of choice for millions of Americans. NPs provide patients of all ages with comprehensive, patient-centered health care services across nearly 1 billion visits yearly, including telehealth and community-based services. In addition to diagnosing, treating, prescribing medications and ordering diagnostic tests, NPs practice in nearly every health care setting, including clinics, hospitals, private practices, colleges and universities, public health departments, nursing homes and home health locations.

"Nurse practitioners (NPs) are the cornerstone of health care, delivering comprehensive and patient-centered care for all individuals," said AANP President Stephen A. Ferrara, DNP. "For more than half a century, NPs have delivered high-quality primary, acute and mental health care to millions of patients. They are trusted by their patients and are chosen repeatedly for their outstanding clinical care and patient-centered approach. NP Week allows us to thank the nation's NPs for their tireless commitment to their patients at every stage of life, as well as their dedication to improving access to health care in every community."

NPs top the list of fastest-growing professions of the next decade, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, with the NP profession projected to grow by more than 46% by 2033. U.S. News & World Report's 2024 "Best Jobs" rankings lists the NP profession first in three categories: the 100 Best Jobs , Best Health Care Jobs and Best STEM Jobs lists.

For more information about nurse practitioners, visit WeChooseNPs.org.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 385,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com . For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org .

