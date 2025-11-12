Govini Issues Statement on Eric Gillespie

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Govini issues the following statement regarding Eric Gillespie:

"On November 12, 2025, the Govini Board of Directors terminated Eric Gillespie from the organization, including as a member of the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Gillespie stepped down from the role of CEO almost a decade ago and had no access to classified information. Govini is an organization that has been built by over 250 people who share a profound commitment to America's national security, including veterans, reservists, and people who have dedicated their lives to causes greater than themselves. The actions of one depraved individual should not in any way diminish the hard work of the broader team and their commitment to the security of the United States of America."

