Govini Named #18 the 2026 NatSec100 List

Govini's climb represents the largest upward advancement of any company on this year's index

ARLINGTON, Va., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Govini, the premier provider of AI-native software for defense acquisition, has been named #18 on the 2026 NatSec100 list, an annual index of top venture-backed companies driving innovation in defense and dual-use technology. Govini achieved the largest upward advancement of any company on the 2026 index, climbing 79 places to #18 this year.

In partnership with J.P. Morgan, the Silicon Valley Defense Group (SVDG) develops this list annually, providing a momentum-based ranking of the most impactful technology companies supporting U.S. national security and shaping the future of the defense innovation ecosystem. SVDG announced the list today at an event at J.P. Morgan headquarters in New York City.

"Govini is leading the way in accelerating mission readiness in the Department of War and across the USG," said Tara Murphy Dougherty, CEO of Govini. "Our climb into the top tier of SVDG's NatSec 100 reflects the incredible demand for, and adoption of, our software platform. Ark remains the first and only product purpose-built to connect the critical functions of major defense program acquisition, from early concepts through production, sustainment, logistics, and modernization, and it is the market-leading, AI-native platform in this space today."

The ranking follows a year in which Govini secured a five-year Army Contracting Command IDIQ enabling Department of War (DoW) components to acquire Ark, while the Army, Navy, and Space Force each granted Ark an Authority to Operate.

As the DoW executes a sweeping acquisition transformation, Govini's AI-enabled platform is proving to be the essential connective tissue between the industrial base and operational deployments, accelerating the delivery of new systems to the warfighter while improving sustainment and maintenance to enhance frontline readiness and lethality.

"By moving the Department from overly complex, slow, manual processes in each of these warfighting functions to AI-native, data-rich, modern software that functions at the speed of the mission, Govini is closing the gap between the factory and the fight," Murphy Dougherty continued. "This concept is at the heart of the current acquisition transformation and it is not just needed—it is desperately overdue. The recognition that acquisition, sustainment, logistics, and maintenance are core warfighting functions gives them much-needed prioritization in a geo-strategic environment where demand for American military power continues to increase."

For more information on Govini and the Ark platform, visit https://www.govini.com. The full 2026 NatSec100 report is available at https://www.natsec100.org.

About Govini

Govini transforms defense acquisition from an outdated manual process to a software-driven strategic advantage for the United States. Ark, Govini's flagship product, is a suite of AI-enabled applications, powered by integrated government and commercial data, that solves problems across the entire spectrum of the DoW's acquisition lifecycle, including Supply Chain, Science & Technology, Production, Sustainment, and Modernization. With Ark, the acquisition community eliminates slow, manual processes and gains the ability to rapidly imagine, produce, and field critical warfighting capabilities.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Govini