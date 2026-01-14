Govini Adds Powerhouse Marketing and Communications Leaders to Drive Next Phase of Growth

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Govini, the leader in Defense Acquisition software, today announced the appointments of JulieAnne Evanina as Chief Marketing Officer and Crystal Benton Burnett as Senior Vice President of Communications, strengthening the company's leadership team as it continues to scale its brand and external engagement amid rapid growth.

Under the leadership of CEO Tara Murphy Dougherty, Govini has established a wide-ranging customer base across the U.S. federal government and with every military service. Surpassing unicorn status in 2025, the company has consistently achieved 100% year over year growth in revenue through a unique and innovative go-to-market strategy that focuses on mission, product, and delivering customer value.

"JulieAnne and Crystal bring the experience and strategic judgment to help Govini set the agenda and lead the conversation with the clarity and credibility our mission and momentum demand," said Tara Murphy Dougherty, CEO of Govini. "Defense and national security are at an inflection point as the system moves faster and embraces commercial innovation. We are building Govini to lead this next era."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Evanina leads Govini's brand, marketing, and communications in support of the company's mission to transform Defense Acquisition from an outdated manual process to a strategic advantage for the United States. She brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling brands across leading technology and media companies, including SiriusXM and America Online. As Senior Vice President of Communications, Benton Burnett oversees Govini's external and internal communications strategy. She brings deep experience advising companies and leaders on reputation, public affairs, and media strategy across national security, finance, and politics, with prior senior roles at strategic advisory firms, global communications firms, and in public service.

Together, the appointments signal Govini's next phase of growth, scaling the company's voice, presence, and influence to match its momentum across the technology and national security sectors.

About Govini

Govini builds software to accelerate the Defense Acquisition Process. Ark, Govini's flagship product, is a suite of AI-enabled Applications, powered by integrated government and commercial data, that solves problems across the entire spectrum of Defense Acquisition, including Supply Chain, Science & Technology, Production, Sustainment, Logistics, and Modernization. With Ark, the Acquisition community eliminates slow, manual processes and gains the ability to rapidly imagine, produce, and field critical warfighting capabilities. Ark transforms Defense Acquisition into a strategic advantage for the United States.

Media Contact

Kevin Boland

[email protected]

SOURCE Govini