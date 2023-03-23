GovOS Announces New Partnership with Idaho Association of Counties

Partnership will promote engagement between Idaho businesses, citizens, and their local government with access to new services and technology

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovOS, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for local governments, today announced a new partnership with the Idaho Association of Counties (IAC). IAC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan member organization dedicated to the improvement of county governments in Idaho. The organization supports county interest, good public policy, and community best practices through education and training for officials in all 44 Idaho counties.

"Counties have a wide range of duties they are expected to fulfill, and having trusted vendors to help them carry out those responsibilities is vital to effectively serving their communities," said Seth Grigg, Executive Director, IAC. "We created IAC's Corporate Partner Program to help facilitate relationships between Idaho counties and great businesses like GovOS with exclusive partner pricing."

Together, IAC and GovOS will provide counties with access to resources designed to improve the lives of residents and support local businesses in growing the economy sustainably. The partnership will also help members identify new ways to use digital services in ongoing efforts to serve communities effectively and efficiently.

"This partnership allows us to support IAC's longstanding mission to serve Idaho counties while deepening our commitment to empowering local governments with dynamic technology solutions," said Anna Vaughn, Senior Vice President of Partners, GovOS. "Idaho counties will gain access to our strategic partner ecosystem that includes industry leaders in everything from short-term rental management and ordinance best practices to finance and community preservation tools to promote healthy and safe communities."

IAC members have access to exclusive partner pricing for the following GovOS products through this partnership:

Short-Term Rental Solution for identification, registration/permitting, lodging tax collection, and a 24/7 complaint hotline.

for identification, registration/permitting, lodging tax collection, and a 24/7 complaint hotline. Application Studio to transform paper forms quickly and easily into online services that reduce processing time.

to transform paper forms quickly and easily into online services that reduce processing time. Business Licensing for automating agencies' unique workflows for business licensing processes.

for automating agencies' unique workflows for business licensing processes. Tax Filing to turn both simple and complex paper-based tax collection into streamlined, paperless processes.

to turn both simple and complex paper-based tax collection into streamlined, paperless processes. Cloud Records for cloud-based records management that enables agencies to complete the land or vital records recording process online.

for cloud-based records management that enables agencies to complete the land or vital records recording process online. Remote Marriage to provide constituents with a marriage licensing process that is fully remote, from application to certificate issuance.

For the last 47 years, IAC has provided Idaho counties with a range of services to improve operations and foster better engagement between citizens and their local government. By partnering with GovOS, IAC is giving members access to new resources that support statewide efforts to lead digital government transformation.

To learn more about the GovOS Partner Program, visit GovOS.com/partners/

About GovOS

GovOS is the leading digital transformation platform for local governments. Headquartered in Austin, TX, GovOS serves government agencies of all sizes across the United States. Through its secure and integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, governments can automate and streamline operations, provide seamless access to resources and information, and deliver cutting-edge digital services to businesses, residents, and agencies.

For more information, visit GovOS.com

About Idaho Association of Counties

The Idaho Association of Counties (IAC), formed in 1976, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan member service organization dedicated to the improvement of county government. It was designed and incorporated by county elected officials to provide services, research, uniformity, and coordination among member counties, in order for the county elected officials to serve their constituents better.

To learn more, visit idcounties.org/

