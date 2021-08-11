Govtech startup Esper announces $8M Series A

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esper, a fast-growing govtech startup, recently announced an $8M Series A led by Cota Capital with participation from 8VC, Gaingels, and Stand Together Ventures Lab. To date, this round brings Esper's total funding to over $14M in capital raised.

Co-founded in 2018 by Joe Lonsdale, Maleka Momand, and Lilli Oetting, Esper's platform helps governments create and manage public policy from a single source of truth. With an unprecedented amount of policy produced over the past year, Esper witnessed significant expansion across the U.S. state and federal market. The new round of capital is committed to scaling the operations across the country to support rapid client adoption.