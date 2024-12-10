GOVX and NASCAR Announce Official Partnership

As part of the multi-year agreement, GOVX will serve as the Presenting Sponsor of the NASCAR Miltix program

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASCAR and GOVX, the online shopping platform exclusively for current and former military, first responders, emergency medical professionals, educators, and other government service personnel, announced today an official multi-year partnership that strengthens NASCAR's longstanding commitment to the military and first responder communities.

Through this new partnership, GOVX will serve as the Presenting Sponsor and Official Verification Partner of the NASCAR Miltix program, offering discounted race tickets of 15% off or more to NASCAR-owned tracks nationwide. Eligible service members will be able to access this benefit through both NASCAR.com and GOVX.com.

First responders and other Americans of service will also be eligible to receive the ticket discount offering through the partnership. With an existing membership of over 9.5M, GOVX will help to amplify NASCAR's commitment to this deserving community.

"Since the inception of our sport, honoring members of the military has been a big piece of the fabric that makes up NASCAR and, in partnership with GOVX, the Miltix program is one of many ways we're able to do that," said Michelle Byron, NASCAR Executive Vice President, Chief Partnership and Licensing Officer. "There is nothing better than the at-track NASCAR experience, and thanks to GOVX and the Miltix program, it's even easier for current and former members of the military to access that experience."

The Official Partnership will also be supported through robust promotion on GOVX.com, GOVX signage at NASCAR tracks throughout the race season, commercial inventory within NASCAR TV broadcasts, and through NASCAR.com and other digital media placements.

"Over the decades, NASCAR has shown an unwavering appreciation and dedication to our nation's heroes, both on the track and off," said Alan Cole, GOVX CEO. "The opportunity to partner with such a prestigious organization is a privilege, and we look forward to bringing the pulse of America's racing spirit to the GOVX community."

NASCAR has a long-tenured and deep-seated appreciation for the military through initiatives such as the annual NASCAR Salutes and Troops to the Track programs, a partnership with Honor and Remember and supporting the mission of Sound Off, a nonprofit organization founded to help reduce veteran suicide through free and anonymous mental health support for veterans and service members.

ABOUT NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and Snapchat.

ABOUT GOVX

GOVX is dedicated to serving those who serve our country and communities – military service members, first responders, law enforcement officers, emergency medical professionals, educators, and other government service personnel. With a customizable suite of solutions, GOVX provides leading brands who share in our mission with a unique opportunity to support this deserving audience. Through our flagship ecommerce site, GOVX.com, brands can authentically reach a growing community of 9.5M+ members with their own storefront. More than 1K trusted brands currently have a storefront on GOVX.com, offering unbeatable deals to those who serve. With our verification app, GOVX ID, brands can easily enable service member discounts within the checkout flow of their own sites. More than 3K brands currently utilize our GOVX ID technology to honor service members. By leveraging GOVX marketing services solutions, brands can effectively amplify their products or services within our engaged and exclusive community and reinforce their support for Americans who make a difference. In addition to providing unmatched value to those who serve, GOVX also donates a portion of every order to nonprofits who serve the military and first responder community. To-date we have donated more than $1.5M through our GOVX Gives Back initiative. For more information, visit https://www.govx.com.

