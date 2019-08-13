Goya Brings the Tastes of Spain to U.S. Dinner Tables With the Launch of Its New Goya Paella Rice Kit

"Our new Paella kit contains everything you need to make a delicious seafood Paella in minutes that the whole family can enjoy! As a trusted American brand with Spanish roots, we take great pride in creating products that combine flavorful ingredients with convenient preparation, bringing consumers a taste of Latin cultures from around the world," said Bob Unanue, President of Goya Foods.

Goya's new Goya Paella kit was voted as the "BEST RICE KIT" in the July issue of People magazine's People Food Awards 2019. People editors tested over 1,200 supermarket products from a variety of categories to highlight the most delicious grocery products available in stores. Taste Testers raved about the easy-to-follow directions (only three steps!) and flavorful results of Goya Paella with one tester saying, "It brought me back to my days in Barcelona!"

Since 1936, Goya has provided consumers with over 2,500 high quality, authentic, and affordable products ranging from everyday staples like olive oil and seasonings to classic ingredients like rice and beans; cultural foods that remind people of their native homes and often times, their grandmother's cooking.

About GOYA: Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com .

