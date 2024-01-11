GOYA CARES EXPANDS FIGHT FOR THE ERADICATION OF CHILD TRAFFICKING

Company Hosts School Assemblies Throughout the United States to Support Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Day

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Day (January 11), Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, expands its fight against child trafficking through the company's global initiative Goya Cares. Every sixty seconds, two children are trafficked and more than 100,000 children are exploited each year in the United States. California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and New York have the highest rates of human trafficking.

"The mission of Goya Cares is to educate, support, and protect children, and families, from being enslaved, abused and subjected to the trauma and mental health associated with child trafficking. Goya Cares encourages community collaboration by recognizing this growing epidemic and working collectively to raise awareness and provide education that will help protect our youth," said Bob Unanue, President & CEO of Goya Foods.

Goya Cares was established in 2021 and has helped raise awareness among millions of people around the world by providing preventative education in schools throughout the United States and supporting organizations and individuals through the Goya Cares coalition. In partnership with The Center for Safety and Change, Crime Stoppers of Houston, Christie's House, Salt and Light, Aspira, and The Monique Burr Foundation, Goya Cares provides free classroom curriculum and school assemblies featuring the Goya Cares LIGHT series to educate students on the warning signs and red flags to watch out for both online and in unsafe environments, the dangers of online exploitation, and how to get help.

"Human Trafficking Awareness Month serves as a poignant reminder that the exploitation of humans for the use of sex and/or labor persists in our midst, affecting countless lives and leaving a trail of devastation. It is imperative that we unite as a society to raise awareness, educate, and eradicate this heinous crime. By fostering a culture of vigilance and compassion, we can build a resilient community that actively works to dismantle the networks that exploit the vulnerable," said Elizabeth Santiago, CEO of The Center for Safety and Change, and Goya Cares Coalition Partner.

Goya Cares also launched a cause-related marketing campaign, stamped the Goya Cares QR code on 30 million cans of Goya's top-selling products that leads to the Human Trafficking Hotline on goyacares.com, developed new social media content, and continues to expand the Goya Cares coalition. The coalition is made up of organizations and businesses that recover, restore, and reunite survivors as well as raise awareness, and provide preventative education.

For more information, please visit: www.goyacares.com

