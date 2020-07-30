Goya Distributes 400,000 Pounds of Food to Families in New York and New Jersey

"Today's donation, one of many, brings people together to help others who are in critical need during a time of uncertainty and hardship. We are so grateful to work with community leaders, food banks and organizations who also care about helping to make a difference and provide families with healthy food," said Bob Unanue, President of Goya Foods.

The food will be distributed through local food banks, churches, community centers, soup kitchens, and outreach programs that are in urgent need. "Food donations, like today's generous contribution from Goya, are needed now more than ever, as New Jersey is projected to see a shocking 56% increase in food insecurity due to the pandemic," said Carlos Rodriguez, President & CEO of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. "CFBNJ is grateful to all of its partners from every sector of society, whose support has enabled us to meet the unprecedented need as we work to prevail in the fight against hunger and build a healthier future for all."

Through Goya Gives, a global program committed to promoting the overall well-being of communities through social responsibility, environmental initiatives, and company values, Goya supports each year nearly 300 charitable endeavors, scholarships, and events. In times of desperate need, Goya has always been at the forefront of disaster and humanitarian relief efforts, providing millions of pounds of food worldwide. At the start of the pandemic, the company donated an additional 500,000 pounds of food and 20,000 protective masks to health care providers. During Hurricane Maria Goya donated over 1 million pounds of food to the people of Puerto Rico, in addition to the starving people of Venezuela during governmental unrest, to the people of Haiti during the earthquake, and at home during Superstorm Sandy, and Hurricanes Isaac, Harvey, and Irene. Since 1936, giving back is the heart of Goya and has always been a part of the company's DNA.

To learn more about Goya Gives, please visit: www.goya.com

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

For more information, contact:

Natalie J. Maniscalco

845.659.6506 / [email protected]

SOURCE Goya Foods, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.goya.com

