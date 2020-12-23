Goya Donates 300,000 Pounds Of Food To Catholic Charities Of New York

"During this year of crisis, the Goya family has worked courageously and tirelessly to provide 4 million pounds of nourishing food to those in need around the Country and around the globe. We are grateful to have our work and to have a purpose to rise every morning for God, our families and our Nation. As a result, throughout the year and especially during this Holy Season, we are proud to present the gift of the fruits of our labor to the needy families serviced by Catholic Charities," said Bob Unanue, President of Goya Foods.

Goya has been a supporter of Catholic Charities for the past five years, donating a total of over 1.5 million pounds of food to people throughout New York City. "The past year has been uniquely challenging with devastating impact on the health and economic security of families in New York's most vulnerable communities. The need for help with basics such as nutritious food will even increase as the recovery of lost jobs will take years. We are grateful once again for Goya's generous and long-term support. This Christmas season is most appropriate to highlight the generosity of our donors, staff and volunteers that enable us to provide help and create hope throughout the year," said Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, Director of Catholic Charities.

This donation is part of the company's Goya Gives global program and Working for Our Country campaign, which by the end of 2020, Goya will have distributed four million pounds of food to communities throughout the United States.

To learn more about Goya Gives, please visit: www.goya.com

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

For more information, contact:

Natalie J. Maniscalco

845.659.6506 / [email protected]

SOURCE Goya Foods, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.goya.com

