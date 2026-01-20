From a Humble Lower Manhattan Startup to a Global Food Leader,

Goya Marks Nine Decades of Feeding Generations

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, proudly celebrates its 90th anniversary this year, honoring a remarkable legacy of culinary success, entrepreneurship, culture, and community that began in 1936 and continues to thrive today.

GOYA FOODS CELEBRATES 90 YEARS AS THE LARGEST HISPANIC-OWNED FOOD COMPANY AND ICONIC AMERICAN BRAND

"Goya's story is an American Dream come true," said Peter Unanue, Executive of Goya Foods. "It is the story of immigrants who came to this country with little more than determination and faith, built a business through hard work, and shared their culture through food. For 90 years, Goya has welcomed people to this country the way families always have—by feeding them. As we celebrate this milestone, we look ahead with the same spirit that launched the company in 1936: a belief in opportunity, a deep respect for culture, and a passion for bringing people together through food."

Founded by Spanish immigrants in a small storefront in Lower Manhattan, Goya started with a simple mission: to provide authentic, high-quality foods that reminded newcomers of home. What began as a family business serving the growing Latino community in New York has grown into a global food powerhouse with 25 manufacturing, packaging, and distribution facilities worldwide, a portfolio of more than 2,500 products, and a workforce of over 4,000 employees.

Over nine decades, Goya has become synonymous with Latin cuisine in the United States—introducing generations of consumers to staples such as beans, rice, olive oil, adobo, sazón, and tropical beverages. At the same time, the company has evolved beyond the Latino market, becoming a national and international brand embraced by consumers who value flavor, quality, and authenticity, offering nutritious and delicious foods enjoyed by anyone, anywhere.

Goya's growth reflects both innovation and tradition. While remaining deeply rooted in its cultural heritage, the company has continuously adapted to changing tastes, expanding its product offerings to meet modern lifestyles while preserving the authentic flavors that made it a household name. Today, Goya products are found in major supermarkets across the United States and in markets around the world, bringing Latin flavors to millions of kitchens.

Beyond its commercial success, Goya has long been committed to giving back through its Goya Gives initiative. From disaster relief efforts, hunger-fighting initiatives, to scholarships, and community partnerships, the company has consistently supported the communities it serves—especially immigrants and working families

The anniversary celebration will also feature nationwide events, cultural partnerships, social media campaigns and contests, expanded community initiatives, special merchandise, and new product highlights to honor Goya's legacy and future. To learn more, please visit, https://www.goya.com/en/90years/

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

PRESS Contact:

Natalie Maniscalco

bluePRint Communications

[email protected]

845.659.6506

SOURCE Goya Foods, Inc.