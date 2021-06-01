Goya Foods Honors Fallen Heroes And Veterans For Memorial Day

"We owe our lives, our liberty, our prosperity, and our democracy to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in order to preserve one nation under God," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

Bob Unanue and Cassandra Garcia, Deputy State Director for US Senator Ted Cruz, honored the family of fallen soldier Marty Gonzalez and six other heroic veterans at a special event held at Goya's Texas facility on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021. Marty's widow Tawnee and daughter were presented with a United States Flag that flew over The U.S. Capitol. Cassandra Garcia offered the flag along with a certificate recognizing USMC Sergeant Gonzalez's service "from a grateful Nation."

Other honored Veterans included: 101-year old WWII U.S. Navy Officer Veteran Stewart Morris Senior; U.S. Army Corporal Veteran Sue Downes; 93-year-old U.S. Army Sergeant Major Veteran Victor Lopez | Borinqueneers; and USMC; Honorable Commissioner and USMC Veteran Daniel P. Cortez; USMC Veteran Mark ¨Oz¨ Geist; USMC Veteran Bill Balleza. Each was presented with a flag that flew over the United States Capital and framed certificates. The event was attended by dignitaries, local veterans, the Mayor of Brookshire, Goya employees and local community members.

About the Honorees:

Fallen soldier USMC Sergeant Marty Gonzalez . Marty is a decorated warrior who served several tours of duty and received two bronze stars and three purple hearts. He played a key role in forming the veterans Court in Texas to help other veterans recover from PTSD. He was laid to rest with full military honors. His widow Tawnee Gonzalez and her daughter attended to accept the award. This was the first Memorial Day without him .

For more information about Goya Foods, please visit: www.goya.com

