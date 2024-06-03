GOYA FOODS PROUDLY SPONSORS THE NATIONAL PUERTO RICAN DAY PARADE IN NEW YORK CITY

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the iconic National Puerto Rican Day Parade, one of the largest and most popular cultural events in New York City, attracting hundreds of thousands of spectators each year that will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Manhattan.

Goya Foods is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the iconic National Puerto Rican Day Parade, one of the largest and most popular cultural events in New York City, attracting hundreds of thousands of spectators each year that will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Manhattan.

Since 1958, Goya has been one of the parade's oldest supporters and deeply rooted in the Puerto Rican community since the first wave of Puerto Ricans migrated to New York City after WWII. Goya's presence at the parade will be loud and proud showcasing its vibrant float, highlighting the company's Goya Cares initiative to raise awareness about protecting children, combating child trafficking, and promoting mental health.

"We are proud to support the National Puerto Rican Day Parade and to be a part of this celebration of Puerto Rican pride and culture," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods. "We believe that food has the power to bring people together and to celebrate our heritage. Through our Goya Cares 'You Matter' initiative, we're committed to promoting family values and caring for our children. By spreading kindness and compassion, we can make a profound impact on the world."

Tito Puente Junior and his Latin Jazz Ensemble will bring the rhythm to Goya's float, a tradition that dates back to his father's performances on Goya's float in the 1980s and 90s. The celebration will continue with a high-energy performance by Kr3ts Dance Company, followed by a festive march of over 100 Goya employees and their families. As a salute to the community, Goya will also make a significant donation of 10,000 pounds of food to the St. Cecilia's Church food pantry, in celebration of the parade.

As the largest Hispanic food company in the United States, Goya Foods has been a long-standing supporter of the Puerto Rican community. The company's commitment to providing high-quality, nutritious, affordable, and authentic products that reflect the flavors and traditions of Puerto Rican cuisine makes it a natural fit for this event.

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities worldwide. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

For more information, contact:

Natalie J. Maniscalco

845.659.6506 / [email protected]

SOURCE Goya Foods, Inc.