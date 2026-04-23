NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, celebrates 90 years with major presenting sponsorship of Carlos Vives' TOUR AL SOL 2026 honoring music, culture, and community across the country and donates $50,000 to the Tras La Perla Foundation, supporting initiatives that promote children's education, cultural pride, and sustainable social development in Colombia.

Goya Foods Marks 90 Years with Sponsorship of Carlos Vives’ TOUR AL SOL 2026 and Donates $50,000 to Children and Families in Need.

"Music and food have the power to bring people together in meaningful ways," said Rafael Toro, National Director of Public Relations for Goya Foods. "Partnering with Carlos Vives for the TOUR AL SOL allows us to celebrate our shared cultural heritage while supporting the important work of Tras La Perla Foundation and its mission to create lasting positive change in communities through our Goya Gives initiative."

Bringing this shared vision to life, the partnership unites two iconic names that share a passion for uniting families and communities through culture and tradition. Carlos will also visit high school students at schools in Miami and Texas, inspiring and empowering the next generation through music and cultural connection. "For me, music has always been about connection and purpose," said Carlos Vives. "I am grateful to partner with Goya Foods for their 90th year celebration, and with a company that understands the importance of community and giving back, and to continue supporting the work of Tras La Perla Foundation together."

As part of this partnership, the Carlos Vives' TOUR AL SOL 2026 kicked off on April 16th in Toronto, ON, with stops across 12 major U.S. and Canadian cities including New York, Dallas, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, and Miami, produced by Cardenas Marketing Network (CMN). The tour also builds momentum for Vives' upcoming album EL ÚLTIMO DISCO, set for release on May 1, 2026, a project that represents a return to what truly matters: authenticity, musicianship, and emotional connection.

Goya Foods continues celebrating its 90 year legacy of supporting communities and cultural initiatives through its Goya Gives initiative. As part of this milestone celebration, Goya Foods also donated 1 million pounds of food on the 90th day of the year, giving back to communities in need across the United States, Puerto Rico and Spain. To learn more about Goya Gives, please visit www.goyagives.com

TOUR AL SOL 2026 CITIES:

4.24.26 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall *

5.1.26 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre *

5.2.26 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre *

5.7.26 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre *

5.9.26 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena *

5.10.26 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena *

5.14.26 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

5.16.26 – Los Angeles, CA – Peacock Theater *

5.23.26 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center *

5.24.26 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center *

*Sponsored by GOYA

For more information, dates, and tickets, please visit: cmnevents.com

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

About Carlos Vives:

With 18 Latin GRAMMY® Awards, two GRAMMY® Awards, named Latin GRAMMY® Person of the Year in 2024, dozens of Platinum certifications, and over 20 million records sold worldwide, Carlos Vives has changed Latin music forever. With 30 years of musical career and billions of streams and views, the Colombian singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist remains one of the most recognized stars in the world, with a massive social media audience and more than 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify. In 2015, he founded the "Tras La Perla" initiative to promote sustainable development in Santa Marta and its surrounding region, and in 2016 he created the Río Grande Music School to foster new artistic experiences rooted in Colombian music and culture. Staying true to his beloved motto, "united in diversity," Carlos Vives has left an indelible mark on generations through his music and the promotion of Colombian culture.

About Cardenas Marketing Network (CMN):

CMN is the leader in live entertainment. As a touring, booking, sports and multicultural marketing agency, our goal is to entertain by creating unique experiences through our events. Henry Cárdenas, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and founder of CMN, is a pioneer in bringing Latin entertainment and live sport events to the United States. The Chicago-based company with offices in Miami operates through professionals constantly creating cutting-edge experiences and producing the best events in the country. To learn more about CMN and its roster of artists, visit www.cmnevents.com or follow us at @cmnevents.

SOURCE Goya Foods