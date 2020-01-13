Goya Foods Offers $20,000 Culinary Arts & Food Science Scholarships To Four Students Nationwide

Goya's Culinary Arts Scholarship is available on a competitive basis to students entering an accredited two-year or four-year institution. Scholarships are in the amount of $5,000 awarded per academic year starting in Fall 2020 and are renewable for up to three additional years provided the student remains eligible to receive funding, totaling $20,000.

"Goya has a long-standing history of giving back to the community and implementing educational programs to help strengthen the development and growth of our youth and educational systems," says Peter Unanue, Executive Vice President of Goya Foods. "The Goya Scholarship Fund acts, not only as a symbol of our appreciation to our community, but helps promote the importance of higher education."

Applicants of the Goya Culinary Arts Scholarship will be selected based on the standard requirements established by Goya and administered by Scholarship America® including academic achievement, leadership, and financial need, as well as an evaluation of an essay explaining how Goya has enriched their family traditions. Among the criteria for consideration, students (1) Must plan to be enrolled in college full time starting in Fall 2020 in a degree seeking program within the U.S. as a Freshman at a two or four-year U.S. accredited institution to obtain their first undergraduate degree; (2) Must be majoring in Culinary Arts and/or Food Sciences; (3) Must have a minimum cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.00 on a 4.00 scale; (4) Must be willing to complete 10 hours per month of community service while receiving funding; (5) Must be a U.S. Citizen or a legal permanent resident of the United States with a valid Social Security Number or have been granted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

For more information and to apply, please log onto https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/goyaculinary/

Applications are due no later than February 17, 2020.

About GOYA: Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean Islands, Mexico, Central and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world; the combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com

About Scholarship America: Scholarship America mobilizes support for students getting into and graduating from college. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed $3.1 billion in scholarship assistance to 2 million students, funding both entry-level and multi-year scholarships and emergency financial grants. More information is available at www.scholarshipamerica.org.

For more information, contact:

Natalie J. Maniscalco

845.659.6506 / natalie@retromedianyc.com

SOURCE Goya Foods, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.goya.com

