GP PRO Introduces KOLO Smart Monitoring System 2.0 to Elevate Customer Experiences and Improve Custodial Efficiency while Reducing Waste and Costs

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific and leading innovator of advanced dispensing and smart monitoring solutions, continues to set the standard for intelligent restroom innovation with enhancements to its Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled KOLO® Smart Monitoring System. Hardware, software and networking updates to KOLO System 2.0 further transform facility operations with expedited implementations plus the ability to capture and collect more actionable business insights that boost productivity and sustainability.

Real-time alerts delivered to mobile devices ensure that 99.5% of GP PRO dispensers equipped with KOLO Smart Monitoring System are always fully stocked.

"We are excited to raise the bar in smart restroom management with new KOLO technology enhancements that yield more productive and efficient custodial experiences," said John Strom, vice president and general manager, Innovation, GP PRO. "From improved navigation and intuitive analytics to a faster and more secure infrastructure, these updates reflect GP PRO's commitment to innovation and reinforce our ability to accelerate time-to-value for customers."

Improved Usability, Functionality and Efficiency

KOLO System 2.0's hardware design has been streamlined to speed deployment timelines and simplify installation. Powering the solution is MachineQ, a Comcast Company, and its enhanced Area 8c Gateway, which offers flexibility in mounting and power options to reduce install complexity. MachineQ gateways provide secure, enterprise-grade connectivity that enables KOLO technology to operate seamlessly across large, complex facilities, collecting vast amounts of sensor data from GP PRO dispensers, including product usage, battery levels, and other key performance indicators. Using long-range, low-frequency LoRaWAN® technology, a single Area 8c Gateway can connect up to 10,000 devices.

By streamlining KOLO System 2.0's architecture and removing the "collectors," there are up to 20% fewer battery-powered devices. This reduces the number of batteries required to power the system, helping to lower operational costs, simplify device inventory management and manage sustainability efforts. End-to-end encryption and mutual authentication through KOLO System's LoRaWAN connection elevate data security.

Additionally, KOLO sensors can be added to a broader array of GP PRO towel, tissue, soap and sanitizer dispensers to extend smart monitoring functionality. Task management has also been simplified, thanks to a redesigned navigation layout with universally recognizable icons that ease communication among multilingual teams. Moreover, self-service analytics empower custodial teams and facility managers to perform independent analyses while leveraging GP PRO customer success managers for expert guidance. KOLO System 2.0's Application Programming Interface (API) has also been enhanced to facilitate integration of sensor data into existing workflows.

KOLO System Redefines Data-Driven Cleaning

KOLO Smart Monitoring System has been adopted by high-traffic facilities, including sports arenas, stadiums and entertainment venues, as well as airports, office buildings, food-service chains, manufacturing sites and college campuses. Real-time alerts delivered to mobile devices provide usage data and maintenance updates to help reduce product outages and waste while optimizing labor allocation. As a result, 99.5% of GP PRO dispensers equipped with KOLO Smart Monitoring are fully stocked at all times. Unnecessary dispenser checks are reduced by 95% while cost savings and environmental responsibility are elevated by 100% product usage and near-zero waste.

For Manhattan-based Sage Realty, a commercial real estate firm managing a portfolio of Class-A office buildings in New York City, KOLO System extends the company's overall brand promise to always deliver an excellent tenant experience. "Having a platform like KOLO Smart Monitoring System invisibly operating in the background but instructing the operational excellence we need is a huge aid for us," said Alec Fomin, director of tenant experience, Sage Realty.

GP PRO (Booth #5043) to Showcase Product Innovations at ISSA and BSCAI

At the ISSA conference in Las Vegas (Nov. 11-13), GP PRO will share product and technology updates on KOLO System 2.0 enhancements, Premium Restroom Collection and other innovations that make maintenance easy, efficient and impactful. The Dixie Ultra® SmartStock® Mini Tri-Tower Cutlery Station, nominated for an ISSA innovation award, will be on display. Additionally, the KOLO System team will lead a Coffee Talk session at the BSCAI Contracting Success Conference on Thursday, Nov. 13, from 8:00-8:45 a.m., entitled, "Transforming Facility Management: The BSC Partnership Pathway Program and KOLO System."

About GP PRO

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, office papers, cellulose and building products. The company operates approximately 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates nearly 89,000 jobs indirectly. GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific, manufactures and sells well-known brands like enMotion®, Compact®, Angel Soft® Professional Series, Brawny®, Dixie®, Pacific Blue™, and the KOLO® Smart Monitoring System. GP PRO products meet restroom, foodservice, and break room needs for office buildings, healthcare, foodservice, high traffic, lodging, retail, and education facilities, plus a wide range of industrial and manufacturing facilities in North America. For more information, visit: gppro.com.

