GP PRO's New Dixie Ultra® Take-Two Interfold Napkin Dispenser Slashes Waste, Increases Speed-of-Service and Elevates Operational Efficiency

"At GP PRO, customer-driven innovation informs our solutions to real-world problems, like the 'pinch an inch' habit of grabbing a stack of napkins when preparing to-go orders," said Ashley Butler, vice president and general manager, GP PRO Towels and Napkins. "The Dixie Ultra® Take-Two dispenser re-engineers the take-away experience with an advanced dispenser precisely tuned to deliver premium napkins two at a time. This seamless integration ensures quality guest experiences with maximum speed and reduced waste."

Engineered to Reduce Waste

Anchored by GP PRO's unwavering focus on sustainable innovation, the eco-friendly Dixie Ultra® Take-Two Interfold Napkin Dispenser is engineered to decrease unnecessary waste and control costs. According to GP PRO proprietary research, restaurant brands that switched from a stack of napkins to Take-Two dispensers reduced overall napkin usage by 19%.1

More than two-thirds of managers and front-line workers across three major restaurant brands agreed that the Dixie Ultra® Take-Two dispensers accelerated their speed of service while three out of four reported improvements in napkin presentation with each order bag they prepared.2 An additional, and especially crucial benefit, is the ability to reduce burdens on staff, as more carefully controlled dispensing requires less frequent and disruptive supply restocking.

Unlike tower-based interfold napkin dispensers, the Dixie Ultra® Take-Two dispenser has a compact footprint, which makes it ideal for space-constrained drive-thru counters and order-prep areas. The units can also be stacked for higher-capacity, space-saving operation.

A Single-SKU, Sustainable Solution

A hallmark of the Dixie Ultra® Take-Two system is the ability to bridge back-of-house operational efficiency with front-of-house service consistency. The dispenser utilizes the same Dixie Ultra® Interfold napkins found across the entire Dixie Ultra® family—including tower and in-counter dispensers. These premium, 2-ply brown and white embossed napkins are made from 100% recycled fiber and carry USDA BioPreferred® certifications and Sustainable Forestry Initiative while meeting or exceeding EPA Comprehensive Procurement Guidelines for post-consumer fiber. Available now, GP PRO Dixie Ultra® Take-Two dispensers offer "one SKU" versatility to simplify ordering and storage, as well as a seamless transition from back-of-house prep to front-of-house self-service.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Scalability Meets Sustainability

As Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers continues rapid national expansion—opening 50 new locations last year with plans for another 60 in 2026—GP PRO's Dixie Ultra® Take-Two dispensers optimize efficiency and reduce waste across drive-thru and takeout operations.

Coeli Arthur, VP of Purchasing, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers:

"In 2025, we reduced napkin consumption by 10%, saving 20 million napkins during a period of rapid growth. The Dixie Ultra® Take-Two system helped us create a highly efficient process with streamlined refills to lower purchasing and inventory costs."

Tim Woodburn, VP of Guest Experience, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: "Before Take-Two, team members would grab napkins from a stack, and sometimes efficiency literally went out the drive-thru window. With one pull, we now have enough napkins, and a consistent quality presentation for every order."

Supporting Resources

About GP PRO

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. The company operates approximately 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates nearly 80,000 jobs indirectly. GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific, manufactures and sells well-known brands like enMotion®, Compact®, Angel Soft® Professional Series, Brawny®, Dixie®, Pacific Blue™, and the KOLO® Smart Monitoring System. GP PRO products meet restroom, foodservice, and break room needs for office buildings, healthcare, foodservice, high traffic, lodging, retail, and education facilities, plus a wide range of industrial and manufacturing facilities in North America. For more information, visit: gppro.com.

1 GP PRO Proprietary Research NAP-23-1120550: Based on seven restaurant locations across two brands.

2 GP PRO Proprietary Research NAP-P-25-1282; 67% (more than two thirds) reported faster service speed while 76% (three out of four) reported improved napkin presentation in each order. Based on a survey of area, general, and shift managers, as well as front-line employees surveyed across three restaurant brands.

SOURCE Georgia-Pacific