GP Solutions Applies to Uplist to OTCQX Market

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions (OTC:GWPD), the developer of highly innovative automated micro-farms trade-named "GrowPods," announces it has applied to be listed on the OTCQX Market.

The OTCQX is the top tier of the three marketplaces for over-the-counter stocks. Stocks that trade on this platform must meet more stringent qualifications compared to the other tiers.

The OTCQX Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards (including yearly financial audits), follow best practice corporate governance, meet market cap and revenue requirements, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

"This is another important step for our company, and provides additional transparency with our shareholders and wider communications with the investing community," George Natzic, CEO of GP Solutions stated. "We have achieved many major milestones this year, and we are laser focused on the future. We will continue to build value for our shareholders while we innovate, develop new markets, and grow within one of the fastest growing sectors in the world."

The OTCQX Marketplace provides advantages to investors: It separates out superior companies from the numerous OTC companies that are financially challenged, those involved in questionable activities, or both. It enables investors to participate in the growth of exceptional companies. It allows investors to view real-time Level 2 quotes with detailed market data and depth.

According to the USDA, agriculture and related industries contributed $1.053 trillion to U.S. gross domestic product in 2017. Additionally, sectors related to agriculture—food, beverages, textiles, apparel, food services—rely on agricultural inputs and contribute significantly to the economy. Uplisting to the OTCQX allows our stock to trade alongside many others within these important sectors.

