GP Solutions' "GrowPods" Featured on Spectrum 1 News

CORONA, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions (OTC: GWPD), developer of GrowPod modular automated micro-farms, announced that it was featured on Spectrum 1 News in a piece titled, "The Future of Farming."

The report said that local and urban farming is on the rise, and for good reason.

"With much of our food harvested outside the area and transported hundreds of miles, GrowPods can provide locally-sourced and organic food to city centers, farmers markets, and areas of need," the article stated.

Shannon Illingworth, Founder of Grow Pod Solutions, said the company's vision was to create indoor modular farms that allow farmers, restaurants, and individuals to grow clean and healthy produce year-round near the consumer.

Inside GrowPods, food can be grown near where it will be sold and consumed, allowing vegetables and herbs to grow to full flavor and nutritional value prior to harvest.

Recently, a new farmer's market in Riverside opened, and GP Solutions provided ultra-fresh vegetables picked that very morning. Food just doesn't get any better than that.

Grow Pod Solutions' climate-controlled Pod allows anyone to grow healthy and delicious vegetables and herbs, in a clean and automated environment. Consumers will enjoy the benefits of ultra-fresh produce - anywhere, anytime.

Farmers also have the option to use GP Solutions new organic growth medium, "Prolific," containing no harmful chemicals or pesticides.

"As you can see, the plants love it," Illingworth added.

For information on GP Solutions or GrowPod Solutions, visit: www.growpodsolutions.com, or call (855) 247-8054.

To see the report, visit: https://spectrumnews1.com/ca/la-west/news/2019/04/20/grow-pods

ABOUT GP SOLUTIONS:

GP Solutions is at the forefront of clean agriculture. The company developed "GrowPods" – innovative, clean micro farms that provide optimum conditions for plant cultivation with total environmental control. GrowPods are modular and automated for ease of use and scalability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments, but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Company is not obligated to revise statements in light of new information.

