GP Solutions Partners with Caterina's Club and Chef Bruno to Feed Hungry Children

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions, Inc. (OTC: GWPD), developer of GrowPods – innovative controlled environment indoor micro-farms, announced it has teamed with Caterina's Club and Chef Bruno to feed hungry children.

Caterina's Club's "Feeding the Kids Program" provides over children with a hot dinner every night at throughout Southern California.

Today, due to COVID-19, the region is now one of the most economically impacted in the country. The area is reliant on conferences, tourism, and the hospitality industry, and has been catastrophically hit by lock-downs. These are the industries that provide employment for many lower wage adults.

Restaurateur, Chef, and Philanthropist Sir Bruno Serato, owns the acclaimed Anaheim White House restaurant and makes the meals for the program. He has earned international recognition for his humanitarian work, is an Ellis Island Medal of Honor Recipient, and has been recognized by Pope Francis for his campaign to end world hunger. He recently addressed the United Nations with a message on the importance of corporate social responsibility.

GP Solutions is donating fresh lettuce to the organization each week. The lettuce is grown in the company's innovative GrowPods, which feature a self-contained, contaminant-free environment in which to grow ultra-pure food with no pesticides, herbicides, or harmful chemicals.

"We are pleased to partner with Chef Bruno and Caterina's Club to help provide hungry children with healthy food each week," said George Natzic, President of GP Solutions, inc. "Our lettuce is not only the most delicious around (so children will love it), but is also highly nutritious and ultra-clean. We are so proud to be able to help support this extraordinary cause."

California is the land of Hollywood and bright lights, so most people don't realize that the state has the highest level of functional poverty in the U.S., according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Slightly more than 36 percent of California's residents are at or near the poverty level, more than one third of its population.

GP Solutions aims to help reduce hunger by working with community organizations and utilizing its GrowPods so that communities can have access to fresh, safe and nutritious food.

