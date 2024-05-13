GPAL Launches Enhanced Water Testing Services: Expediting Turnaround Times and Expanding Testing Capabilities for Unmatched Quality and Safety

The expanded offering boosts GPAL's industry-leading turnaround times, strengthening its competitive edge in the food and nutrition sectors.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Plains Analytical Laboratory (GPAL), renowned for its fast, accurate, and customized testing services, today announced significant expansions to its water testing services, further cementing its reputation as an industry leader in speed and efficiency. This development is particularly aimed at supporting food production facilities, enhancing their quality control and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) programs.

The service expansion advanced testing for trace elements such as arsenic, cadmium, chromium, and lead using Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS), adhering to EPA Method 200.8. This method facilitates the low-level detection of contaminants, essential for verifying water safety in food processing. Additional tests for prevalent minerals like iron, calcium, and magnesium are conducted using Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AA).

"With our enhanced water testing capabilities, GPAL not only broadens its range of services but also speeds up testing turnaround times," explained Sarah Madigan, Director of Quality at GPAL. " This advancement reinforces our market position and empowers our clients to maintain the highest levels of quality and safety."

Besides chemical testing, GPAL offers microbiological assessments for water safety, including tests for HPC, coliforms, and E. coli, alongside other water chemistry evaluations such as pH, nitrate, nitrite, and sulfate. These comprehensive services are part of GPAL's commitment to a full-service approach in supporting food safety and quality assurance throughout the industry.

About Great Plains Analytical Laboratory

Great Plains Analytical Laboratory, (GPAL) provides rapid, precise, and tailored testing solutions for the food and nutrition industry. Operating every day of the year and equipped with local courier services for same-day pick-up within its region, GPAL is distinguished by its ability to meet specific testing timelines. With over three decades of expertise, the laboratory excels in fostering strong customer relationships through immediate, expert advice and remains a strategic partner in food safety and quality.

