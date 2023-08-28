GPARENCY Achieves Over 100K Listings Making It the Fourth Most Active Commercial Real Estate Listing Site

GPARENCY distinguishes itself by offering free access to the listing brokers' direct contact information and equipping users with the tools for conducting their own due diligence with notes and document storage, eliminating the reliance on outdated data in an ever-changing market.

HOWELL, N.J., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY , a leading name in the commercial real estate investment industry, has reached a significant milestone by surpassing 100,000 property listings on its digital marketplace contributed by over 10,000 listing brokerages, solidifying its position as the fourth most active commercial real estate listing site in the industry.

With its unique approach to providing valuable resources for both buyers and listing brokers, GPARENCY has quickly risen through the ranks and set itself apart from competitors. The platform's innovative features, including free and direct access to brokerage firms' contact information and powerful tools for conducting in-depth due diligence, have proven to be invaluable in a dynamic and ever-changing commercial real estate market.

GPARENCY is proud to introduce a suite of powerful tools designed to empower property buyers and investors in their quest to find, finance, and underwrite deals in minutes, and track commercial real estate investments on an interactive map. Once users locate a deal that piques their interest, GPARENCY provides them with the high-level information they need, including public and financial data, and the contact details of the listing broker for the property, enabling investors to establish a direct connection for up-to-date information.

GPARENCY extends even more support through the deal process, including tools like their Underwriting Calculator. In under 3 minutes, users can underwrite their deals, gaining invaluable insights for informed decision-making. Whether it's calculating cap rates, IRR, or equity waterfalls, this comprehensive tool has it all, including calculating the max purchase price based on IRR and equity multiplier, and the ability to easily share calculations with partners and investors.

Additionally, GPARENCY Documents allows users to directly upload essential documents onto property cards, making it easy to store and manage appraisal reports, market analyses, and more in one centralized location. And GPARENCY Alerts, another favorite feature, provides users with targeted updates in their preferred zip codes, instant access to property data, and email notifications about new contacts behind listings. All in all, GPARENCY offers dozens of unique features to make it easier for investors to find, finance, underwrite, and track real estate deals.

"In a rapidly evolving market, having direct access to the brokers behind the most important information is crucial. GPARENCY's achievement of over 100,000 listings reflects our dedication to providing real estate professionals and investors with the tools they need to succeed," said Ira Zlotowitz, Founder and CEO at GPARENCY. "And since a deal is only as good as the financing it gets, members will have access to all of the top lenders suited for that specific deal and the buyer's unique financing needs."

GPARENCY's remarkable growth demonstrates its commitment to delivering transparency, efficiency, and reliability to the commercial real estate industry. By facilitating direct communication between users and brokers, the platform empowers individuals to make well-informed decisions based on the most current and accurate data available.

As GPARENCY continues to grow and innovate, it remains committed to enhancing the user experience and expanding its offerings to meet the evolving needs of the commercial real estate community.

For more information about GPARENCY please visit https://gparency.com/.

About GPARENCY:

GPARENCY is a brokerage marketplace that gives commercial real estate investors all the tools needed to find, finance, and underwrite their deals in minutes on an interactive map. Their experienced commercial mortgage brokers will place your CRE loan for just $4,500, or you can gain access to the top five lenders for your deals for only $100. Committed to transparency and efficiency, GPARENCY strives to offer top-tier solutions that enable investors to navigate the real estate market with confidence and success.

