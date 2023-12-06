GPARENCY Announces Launch of New Leasing Division with Exclusive Limited Membership Offer

HOWELL, N.J. , Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY, the premier marketplace for acquiring, underwriting, and financing commercial real estate, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking Leasing Division in New Jersey. Their new leasing division comes as an additional benefit added to their current membership offerings and streamlines the commercial real estate leasing process for both landlords and leasing agents.

This new approach to leasing is set to revolutionize the way landlords and leasing agents connect with potential tenants, matching every property type with its ideal occupant in any given market. GPARENCY's proprietary system ensures landlords and leasing agents can find the best tenants quickly, and gain more leads without a hefty price tag.

With GPARENCY's Leasing Division , landlords and agents gain direct access to a comprehensive pool of potential tenants. It also allows landlords and agents to see the full tenant profile before making contact, ensuring a perfect match every time.

"We're changing the way leasing is done. Now tenants specify their needs, and we find the buildings that meet their requirements. This means you can fill spaces faster and see the full picture before contacting the tenant," said Ira Zlotowitz, CEO of GPARENCY. GPARENCY's leasing division will initially focus on office, industrial, warehouse, and retail spaces in New Jersey, but plans to expand further in 2024.

To celebrate this milestone, GPARENCY is offering a unique opportunity for new members to sign up for their $99 Monthly Limited Membership during December, and enjoy membership extended until April 1, 2024 at no additional cost. This deal offers up to three additional months of membership absolutely free!

GPARENCY is the smarter way to acquire, underwrite, and finance commercial real estate. With direct contact info on 150,000+ listings, a comprehensive database of over 35 million data points, and options for users to run the deal themselves, take it to their preferred broker, or let GPARENCY's processing team run it for them, GPARENCY strives to offer top-tier solutions that enable investors to navigate the real estate market with confidence and success.

