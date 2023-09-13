GPARENCY ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF TOP BROKER MICHAEL WYNE AS HEAD OF BANKING AND ROLLS OUT PRODUCT TO PLACE LOANS FOR $4,500

Michael Wyne now leads as Head of Banking at GPARENCY, introducing innovative programs for clients adapting to market shifts. These options cater to deal placement assistance and tech-backed execution through existing brokers, all tailored to current market needs.

HOWELL, N.J., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY, a nationally recognized commercial real estate brokerage marketplace, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Michael Wyne, its esteemed top broker, to the role of Head of Banking. Leveraging Michael's wealth of lending knowledge and experience executing deals, this strategic maneuver underscores the value of its banking services.

Michael Wyne, Head of Banking

"There are few people who have as much experience as Michael Wyne in this industry. He has already been an incredible asset to us as our top broker, but now he can take that experience to the next level and make an even greater impact," Ira Zlotowitz, CEO and Founder, said.

Michael Wyne, who has been an integral part of the GPARENCY team since its inception, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. He is a top-tier commercial mortgage broker who started his professional journey at Walker & Dunlop before moving to Eastern Union. Michael's achievements span diverse commercial assets and execution types nationwide, including Agency, Bridge, CMBS, and Balance Sheet deals, and his commitment to excellence is unwavering. He understands that in today's competitive market, certainty of execution is paramount. As Head of Banking, he will be spearheading the banking division, overseeing operations and strategy, and ensuring clients get matched with the right lenders for their deals.

Michael's change in position comes as GPARENCY strategically introduces two new initiatives aimed at revolutionizing the commercial real estate landscape:

$99 Find a Lender Offer: In an unwavering dedication to empowering clients, GPARENCY is launching the ability for clients to match with the top five lenders for any commercial real estate deals for $99 a month. By providing the desired loan amount, asset type, and financing preferences, clients can match with the best lenders for their financing needs in minutes. This service isn't limited to a single deal; it can be taken advantage of for as many deals as needed throughout the month.

$4,500 Deal Placement: From deal placement to creating competition, pinpointing the perfect lender, and negotiating term sheets through signing, GPARENCY can place your deal for $4,500. GPARENCY's dedicated team ensures a seamless experience throughout the entire placement process.

Michael Wyne's appointment as Head of Banking, combined with the introduction of the $99 Find a Lender Program and the $4,500 Deal Placement, mark significant milestones in GPARENCY's journey to reshape the commercial real estate landscape.

For more information about GPARENCY's $99 Find a Lender Program and $4,500 Deal Placement Offering, please visit gparency.com .

About GPARENCY:

GPARENCY is a brokerage marketplace that gives CRE players a comprehensive suite of tools to find, finance, and underwrite deals within minutes and track them on an interactive map. Their experienced commercial mortgage brokers will place your CRE loan for just $4,500, or you can gain access to the top five lenders for your deals for only $99. Committed to transparency and efficiency, GPARENCY strives to offer top-tier solutions that enable investors to navigate the real estate market with confidence and success.

