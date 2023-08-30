GPARENCY ANSWERS MARKET DEMAND BY ADDING MAX LOAN BASED ON THE LENDERS MINIMUM DEBT SERVICE REQUIREMENTS AND MAX PURCHASE PRICE BASED ON IRR OR EQUITY MULTIPLIER

With rates rising and investors demanding more precision, GPARENCY enhances its underwriting calculator to provide clients with transparent and comprehensive financial analyses from the outset of each investment opportunity. This proactive approach minimizes the risk of misjudging a deal's viability, preventing investors from walking away due to unmet return expectations or banks from withdrawing their support.

HOWELL, N.J., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY , a brokerage marketplace offering commercial real estate investors a comprehensive suite of tools to find, finance, and underwrite deals, is introducing three significant new enhancements to their acclaimed free underwriting calculator, which garnered attention earlier this summer. With the promise of simplifying the intricate deal evaluation process, this calculator allows investors to underwrite deals in three minutes or less, along with the convenience of sharing analyses seamlessly with their investors with the click of a button.

Commercial real estate owners can now access and share a treasure trove of critical calculations, including cap rate, internal rate of return, required equity, mortgage details, debt service coverage ratio, cash on cash returns, equity waterfall, and much more. With their ChatGPT-powered AI summary feature, not only can you underwrite property deals on the go straight from your phone, but you can also receive a comprehensive summary of the results for your neighborhood analysis.

"With interest rates up, the biggest hurdle to obtain loan proceeds is no longer LTV but rather debt service coverage ratio. Our new maximum loan based on debt service coverage ratio feature will flag the underwriter in the first few minutes of underwriting a deal as opposed to getting a call the day before closing that the loan proceeds are being cut," said Ira Zlotowitz, the founder and CEO of GPARENCY.

With their latest expansion, CRE investors can now calculate their deal's maximum purchase price based on their desired equity multiplier or IRR minimums. In addition, they can understand their maximum loan amount using the lender's minimum DSCR. These additions directly address the changing demands of the CRE sector as interest rates rise and it becomes imperative for investors to quickly identify potential deal concerns early on.

"Our underwriting calculator leverages sophisticated algorithms to provide a clear investment picture in minutes. This completely changes how you evaluate deals," stated Zlotowitz.

The new calculation features include:

Max Purchase Price Estimation via Equity Multiplier: Tailor your investment goals by calculating the maximum purchase price based on your desired equity multiplier.

Tailor your investment goals by calculating the maximum purchase price based on your desired equity multiplier. Max Purchase Price Estimation with Desired IRR: Fine-tune your investment strategy by estimating the potential purchase price based on your desired Internal Rate of Return (IRR).

Fine-tune your investment strategy by estimating the potential purchase price based on your desired Internal Rate of Return (IRR). Max Loan Amount Estimation using Minimum DSCR: Safeguard your financial stability by determining the highest loan amount through a minimum desired Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR).

GPARENCY's underwriting calculator has evolved into a comprehensive solution that sets the standard for efficient, data-driven CRE decision-making. This groundbreaking tool empowers professionals to make informed investment choices without the hassle of arduous calculations.

For more information about GPARENCY's free underwriting calculator, please visit https://gparency.com/.

About GPARENCY:

GPARENCY is a brokerage marketplace that gives commercial real estate investors all the tools needed to find, finance, and underwrite their deals in minutes on an interactive map. Their experienced commercial mortgage brokers will place your CRE loan for just $4,500, or you can gain access to the top five lenders for your deals for only $99. Committed to transparency and efficiency, GPARENCY strives to offer top-tier solutions that enable investors to navigate the real estate market with confidence and success.

