GPARENCY Continues to Expand Brokerage Division with Addition of Tzvi Rappaport as Senior Mortgage Broker

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY, a membership-based commercial mortgage brokerage, announced the addition of Tzvi Rappaport to their team as a new senior mortgage broker. Rappaport brings years of experience in the industry, having run his own underwriting company and being involved in over $500 million worth of deals. With his extensive experience in acquisitions and underwriting, Rappaport is well-equipped to help GPARENCY with their deal flow.

"I am very excited to join GPARENCY as a broker. With my experience in underwriting and acquisitions, I understand the benefit of GPARENCY to an owner. As a seasoned professional in this field, I am confident that I can help GPARENCY clients by understanding their deals and helping them find the solutions that best meet their needs," said Rappaport.

Jack Charlap, CRO at GPARENCY, said, "We are thrilled to have Tzvi on board. His experience and knowledge in underwriting and acquisitions make him a valuable asset to our team. We are confident that he will be instrumental in helping us continue to grow and provide our members with the best possible services."

GPARENCY has seen a significant increase in deal flow recently, leading to the addition of Rappaport to their team. The company's membership perks, including the First Free Equity Raise, Full Brokerage for $11K Upfront or ¼ Point at Closing, and Unlimited Direct Access to Every Lender in America, have made them a popular choice for commercial mortgage borrowers. With Rappaport on board, GPARENCY is well-positioned to continue their growth and provide their members with the best possible service.

