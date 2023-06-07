GPARENCY Introduces Innovative Acquisition Pipeline Feature for Commercial Real Estate Owners

Empowering Commercial Real Estate Investors with Streamlined Acquisition and Management Tools

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY , the leading membership-based commercial mortgage brokerage with a revolutionary flat fee pricing model, today announced the launch of an innovative new feature to enhance its marketplace and CRE toolkit. Designed to help commercial real estate investors, owners, and syndicators manage their property acquisition process more efficiently, the new feature allows users to add properties to their acquisition pipeline, make notes on each property, and store data for future reference.

The new feature directly addresses a significant pain point for owners and syndicators, who often review thousands of deals and explore hundreds each year. When evaluating new deals, users may encounter properties they have previously researched or properties in the same neighborhood. The feature enables them to quickly access their own historical research layered on Google Maps, facilitating more informed decision-making.

Ira Zlotowitz, CEO of GPARENCY, said, "Our members have been extremely satisfied with our current offerings, and we are committed to continuously enhancing our platform. This new feature is a direct response to the challenges we heard from our thousands of commercial real estate marketplace users, making the acquisition and due diligence management process more efficient."

The innovative tool integrates seamlessly with GPARENCY's existing CRE toolkit, which includes a Google Maps experience with listings, public data on properties, sales and finance comparables, and mortgage rates. As part of the membership benefits, the feature is designed to help users stay organized and informed throughout the entire acquisition process, from due diligence to closing.

Ben Schweitzer, Chief Product Officer at GPARENCY, said, "By providing our members with easy access to their own research and integrating with our existing tools and data, we're empowering them to make easier, more informed decisions. This feature is a natural extension of our commitment to delivering value and exceptional service to our members."

The new acquisition management feature is now available to all GPARENCY users. To learn more about GPARENCY and the enhanced membership benefits, visit gparency.com .

About GPARENCY:

GPARENCY is a membership-based commercial mortgage brokerage that offers a revolutionary flat fee pricing model for commercial real estate mortgages. The company's comprehensive marketplace and CRE toolkit provide a seamless experience for its members, including access to property listings, public data, sales and finance comparables, and mortgage rates. GPARENCY's mission is to bring transparency and efficiency to the commercial real estate industry. For more information, visit gparency.com .

Media Contact:

GPARENCY

[email protected]

SOURCE GPARENCY