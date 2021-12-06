GPARENCY Names Ben Schweitzer as Chief Product Officer, Co-founder

HOWELL, N.J., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY has announced that Ben Schweitzer will serve as the firm's Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder. Schweitzer comes to GPARENCY following a 13-year tenure at Freddie Mac, where he held leadership positions in underwriting and technology, including as co-creator of the Small Balance Loan program and founder of the Multifamily Innovation Lab. These experiences will be key in Schweitzer's new role as he develops and implements strategies that bridge the gap between banks and borrowers.

GPARENCY is poised to be the future of the mortgage industry as today's investors use more sophisticated tools and embrace full-scale business models. This effort will be spearheaded by Schweitzer as he uses his breadth of expertise and highly specialized knowledge to help usher commercial real estate banking into a newer, more streamlined era. More than 50 individual banks and lending institutions have already signed onto the GPARENCY platform, creating a game-changing shift in the way real estate financial transactions are arranged going forward.j

"Ben has distinguished himself for more than a decade delivering products and programs to the Commercial Real Estate market -hid- skill set perfectly complements GPARENCY's unique mission," said Ira Zlotowitz, who formed GPARENCY to provide a new formula for CREF. "While this new service empowers commercial real estate owners to go directly for financing with the help of a credit team and lending relationship managers for just $5,000, over the next year Ben will combine our transformative model, world-class people and best-in-class technology to empower owners to an even greater degree."

Schweitzer joined Freddie Mac's team in 2008 and soon after co-founded the Small Balance Loan lending product, serving as its Managing Director. As part of this initiative, he built a national underwriting team from the ground up to 50 professionals and a loan origination volume of more than $7 billion across 3,000 transactions.

Following this, Schweitzer created Freddie Mac's Multifamily Innovation Lab in 2019, where he grew a multidisciplinary team of design, engineering, data and product professionals. The team built digital solutions for a diversified array of customers such as lenders and underwriters. Additionally, he established a financial technology and venture capital network, translating relationships into high profile partnerships with companies such as Esusu and HappyCo. He holds a master's degree in real estate from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Muhlenberg College.

