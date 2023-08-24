GPARENCY REVOLUTIONIZES HOW REAL ESTATE INVESTORS STAY IN THE KNOW ON DEALS WITH LAUNCH OF LP (Limited Partners) INVESTMENT TRACKER

First-Ever LP-Centric Investment Management Tool for Real Estate Investors Launches 

HOWELL, N.J., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY, a brokerage marketplace that gives CRE investors all the necessary tools to find, finance, underwrite, and track deals within minutes, announces the release of its latest cutting-edge feature, the LP Investment Tracker. Designed exclusively for Limited Partners (LPs), this state-of-the-art technology aims to revolutionize how investors track their deals and investment returns, all while giving valuable insights into their investments.

LPs currently rely on outdated methods such as Google Sheets or Excel spreadsheets to manage their real estate portfolios, which often leads to disorganized records and a lack of critical insights. LP Investment Tracker addresses these challenges, providing LPs with an intuitive, user-friendly platform to keep track of their returns and investments efficiently.

"Our team is excited to launch the LP Investment Tracker, a game-changer in the real estate investment industry," said Ira Zlotowitz, CEO of GPARENCY. "We recognized the need for a specialized platform that caters exclusively to LPs, providing them with advanced tracking capabilities and valuable insights into their investments."

The dashboard offers a comprehensive solution that empowers investors to streamline their investment management process. Through this new feature, users can easily create a digital ledger, enabling them to organize and access their investment data seamlessly. Additionally, the dashboard provides real-time alerts for missing payments and discrepancies, ensuring that LPs stay on top of their financials.

Another standout feature of the LP Investment Tracker is its ability to calculate average cash-on-cash and IRR (Internal Rate of Return). With these powerful analytics at their fingertips, LPs can make informed decisions and gain deeper insights into the performance of their real estate holdings.

The LP Investment Tracker also sets itself apart from existing systems, such as Juniper Square, Agora and AppFolio, which are primarily GP-centric and offer limited access to LPs. which although GP-centric, offer limited access to LPs. With GPARENCY's investment portal, LPs can manage their holdings in one centralized location, eliminating the inefficiencies caused by fragmented systems.

"Since the LP Investment Tracker is overlaid with GPARENCY's interactive digital marketplace, we've decided to introduce the tool at no cost to our clients," added Zlotowitz. "We are confident that once our users experience the dashboard, they will be empowered to make well-informed decisions, stay apprised of market activity, and take their real estate investment strategies to new heights."

GPARENCY's LP Investment Tracker is a significant step towards enhancing transparency, efficiency, and organization within the real estate investment landscape. The company invites LPs to explore this revolutionary platform and experience firsthand how it can transform their investment tracking process.

For more information about GPARENCY and the LP Investment Tracker, please visit https://gparency.com/.

About GPARENCY:

GPARENCY is a leading real estate investment platform dedicated to empowering investors with innovative tools and technology. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, GPARENCY is committed to providing the best-in-class solutions for investors to navigate the real estate market successfully.

