GPK Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on July 6, 2026

Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Inventory Mismanagement and Production Curtailments That Drove $130 Million in Projected 2026 EBITDA Losses

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased GPK securities between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

GPK shares dropped from $25.31 to $21.37, a decline of $3.94, following the first corrective disclosure. Shares dropped a further $1.35 and $2.36 following the second and third corrective disclosures, settling at $12.42 on February 3, 2026. Investors have until July 6, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

How a Consumer Packaging Company Allegedly Lost Control of Its Supply Chain

A consumer packaging manufacturer generates value by aligning production output with customer demand. When inventory accumulates beyond operational needs, the company must curtail production, absorb idle-capacity costs, and sell down excess stock at reduced margins. The lawsuit contends that Graphic Packaging faced precisely this scenario throughout 2025 but concealed its severity from shareholders.

The complaint recounts that management repeatedly assured investors that elevated inventory levels were intentional and temporary, tied to the startup of a new Waco, Texas recycled paperboard mill. Management stated the buildup would "wash through pretty quickly" once the facility came online and that the Company would "harvest that working capital."

The Alleged $15 Million Curtailment Acceleration

As detailed in the action, the opposite occurred. Rather than normalizing, inventory problems compounded across multiple quarters:

Q1 2025 revenue fell 6.2% year-over-year to $2.12 billion, missing consensus estimates by $10 million, driven by volume declines the Company had downplayed

Management claimed it would "aggressively match supply and demand" and "run to demand" throughout 2025, yet inventory continued to build

In Q3 2025, the Company disclosed a projected $15 million EBITDA hit from Q4 production curtailments to rebalance supply

On December 8, 2025, the Company disclosed an additional $15 million in curtailment costs after accelerating inventory reduction plans originally scheduled for 2026

By Q4 2025, the Company projected a $130 million negative EBITDA impact in 2026 from cumulative inventory reduction actions

The incoming CEO initiated a "comprehensive review" of operations, confirming the prior operating model was unsustainable

Production Curtailment and the Vendor-Customer Dynamic

The lawsuit chronicles how management told analysts that customer demand was "strong" and "steady" as late as the Q2 2025 earnings call in July. The Company cited promotional activity driving "modestly better than expected volumes." Yet within months, the Company was forced to accelerate drastic production cuts, suggesting the demand picture management painted bore little resemblance to operational reality.

The filing states that when competitors were "running for cash," Graphic Packaging claimed it was strategically protecting margins. The complaint alleges this framing obscured the fact that the Company's own inventory glut required emergency curtailments that would depress earnings well into 2026.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about inventory conditions that were already materially impacting Graphic Packaging's operations and financial trajectory." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GPK Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the GPK investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased GPK stock or securities between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did GPK stock drop? A: Shares suffered cumulative declines exceeding $12 per share throughout the class period with GPK falling from a pre-disclosure price of $25.31 on April 30, 2025 to ultimately close at $12.42 on February 3, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do GPK investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my GPK shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What specific misstatements does the GPK lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Graphic Packaging made materially false or misleading statements regarding inventory management capabilities, demand strength, and the sustainability of its business model during the class period. When corrective disclosures revealed the true operational picture, the stock price declined sharply.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP