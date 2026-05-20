GPK DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Graphic Packaging Holding Company Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Deadline Alert: GPK Investors Who Lost Money Between February 2025 and February 2026 Must Act by July 6, 2026 to Seek Lead Plaintiff Appointment in Graphic Packaging Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: July 6, 2026. Investors who purchased Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) securities between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion with the Court by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

GPK shares declined 15.57%, 8.66%, and 15.97% as successive disclosures revealed further corrective information during the Class Period. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 6, 2026.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), the Court appoints a lead plaintiff to represent the interests of all class members. The lead plaintiff selects counsel, oversees litigation strategy, and ensures the case is prosecuted in the best interests of the class. Any investor who purchased GPK securities during the Class Period and suffered losses may apply.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

Key information for GPK investors considering lead plaintiff appointment:

The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class

You do not need to pay any fees or costs upfront to serve as lead plaintiff; securities class actions are handled on a contingency basis

Lead plaintiffs have direct input on settlement decisions and case strategy

In the GPK action, applicants must demonstrate purchases of GPK securities between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026 at prices the complaint alleges were artificially inflated

were artificially inflated Institutional investors, pension funds, and individual shareholders are all eligible to apply

Competing motions are consolidated and the Court selects the most adequate plaintiff based on statutory criteria

Post-Deadline Procedures

After July 6, 2026, the Court will review all lead plaintiff motions and schedule a hearing to determine the most adequate plaintiff. This process typically takes several weeks. During this period, the case continues, and all class members retain their rights regardless of whether they applied for lead plaintiff.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not apply for lead plaintiff by July 6, 2026 are not excluded from the case. Absent class members retain the right to participate in any recovery obtained on behalf of the class. No action is required to preserve your rights as a class member. The deadline applies only to those seeking the lead plaintiff role.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. In the Graphic Packaging action, where alleged misrepresentations about inventory management and business sustainability contributed to a decline of over 50% in share value, lead plaintiff selection will be an important step toward accountability." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the GPK Lawsuit

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before July 6, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What do GPK investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP