GPK Shareholder Alert: Graphic Packaging Holding Company Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

GPK's CEO and CFO Personally Certified Financial Statements While Allegedly Concealing Inventory Mismanagement and Demand Deterioration That Erased Over 50% of Shareholder Value

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) that two senior executives are named as individual defendants in a securities class action covering purchases between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

GPK shares fell from over $25 to $12.42 per share across three corrective disclosures, a cumulative decline exceeding 50%. The Court has set July 6, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Named Individual Defendants

Michael P. Doss served as President, CEO, and Director of Graphic Packaging at all relevant times until January 1, 2026. During the Class Period, Doss sold nearly 1.6 million shares of Company stock, receiving over $7 million in proceeds, the lawsuit asserts.

Stephen R. Scherger served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at all relevant times until November 7, 2025. Scherger sold 65,529 shares during the Class Period, receiving nearly $1.8 million, the action claims.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

The complaint charges both executives as "controlling persons" under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The action contends that Doss and Scherger:

Possessed the power and authority to control the contents of Graphic Packaging's SEC filings, press releases, and market communications

Were provided with copies of SEC filings and press releases prior to or shortly after their issuance and had the ability to prevent issuance or cause corrections

Had access to material non-public information about inventory management failures, reduced demand, and increased costs that was being concealed from the investing public

Sold a combined $8.8 million in personal GPK stock while the Company's shares allegedly traded at artificially inflated prices

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Both executives signed SOX certifications appended to the Company's Form 10-K for FY 2024 and subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q. These certifications stated that each filing "does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made . . . not misleading" and that "the financial statements, and other financial information included in this report, fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows" of the Company.

The complaint alleges these certifications were false when made because both executives knew Graphic Packaging was experiencing significant inventory management problems, declining demand, and rising costs that rendered the Company's FY 2025 guidance unreliable.

Speak with an attorney about your options in this case or call (888) SueWallSt.

Scienter Allegations

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When executives personally certify SEC filings under Sarbanes-Oxley, they assume direct responsibility for material omissions that harm investors." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The complaint asserts that both defendants' personal stock sales, totaling $8.8 million during the Class Period, further support the inference that they knew the Company's public statements were misleading at the time they were made.

Submit your information to join the recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, SueWallSt is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GPK Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the GPK lawsuit? A: The complaint names Graphic Packaging Holding Company and individual defendants including former CEO Michael P. Doss and former CFO Stephen R. Scherger, who signed SEC filings and certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley during the Class Period.

Q: What is the GPK class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Graphic Packaging (NYSE: GPK) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026. Shares fell over 15.57%, then 8.66%, followed by a final 15.97% after the truth was revealed through three corrective disclosures, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: What do GPK investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my GPK shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What is the GPK lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is July 6, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting SueWallSt before July 6, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com