SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 17, 2026 in Commvault Systems, Inc. Lawsuit - CVLT

Wall Street Slashed Price Targets on Commvault After ARR Miss Exposed Alleged Guidance Failures, Costing CVLT Investors $40.23 Per Share in a Single Session

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 29, 2025 and January 26, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from the CVLT analyst downgrade fallout . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

CVLT shares collapsed 31%, losing $40.23 per share in a single trading session on January 27, 2026, after third quarter fiscal 2026 results revealed net new ARR of $39 million versus the $45 million target. Multiple sell-side firms immediately cut their price targets and downgraded their ratings.

Initial Analyst Optimism Built on Company Projections

Throughout the Class Period, Wall Street coverage of Commvault reflected confidence in the Company's ARR growth trajectory. That confidence, the lawsuit contends, was built on projections that failed to account for how SaaS deal mix would dilute reported ARR. Analysts modeled forward estimates using the $40 million and later $45 million quarterly net new ARR baselines management provided on successive earnings calls.

The Downgrades Begin: January 27, 2026

The corrective disclosure triggered swift reassessment across the analyst community:

CFRA downgraded Commvault from Buy to Hold and slashed its price target from $172 to $101, a 41% reduction

downgraded Commvault from Buy to Hold and slashed its price target from $172 to $101, a 41% reduction Mizuho lowered its target from $180 to $140, noting the "underwhelming F3Q" and attributing the shortfall to "a growing SaaS net new ARR mix shift" with "much lower ASPs"

lowered its target from $180 to $140, noting the "underwhelming F3Q" and attributing the shortfall to "a growing SaaS net new ARR mix shift" with "much lower ASPs" DA Davidson cut its target from $185 to $135, stating that management's explanations for the ARR miss "leave many with questions" and that the reasoning did "not seem to have been enough for investors"

Execution Concerns Replace Confidence on Wall Street

DA Davidson's analysis was particularly pointed. The firm observed that for management's SaaS-mix explanation to hold, one would need to believe that approximately $1.6 million in SaaS upside somehow prevented representatives from closing term-license deals with entirely different customers. The report noted that Commvault had previously demonstrated both SaaS and term-license upside in the same quarter, undermining the argument that one came at the expense of the other. As the filing states, these analyst reactions reflect the market's conclusion that the guidance provided during the Class Period was materially flawed.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for CVLT Investors

When sell-side consensus is built on company-provided projections that allegedly omit material variables, the resulting correction can be severe. The aggregate target price reduction across covering firms exceeded $40 per share on average, as alleged in the action. Investors who purchased CVLT stock during the Class Period at prices supported by analyst models that relied on the Company's guidance may have overpaid significantly.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The breadth of the downgrades following Commvault's January disclosure underscores how widely the prior guidance was relied upon." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your CVLT investment losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT SUEWALLST -- Over the past 20 years, SueWallSt has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, SueWallSt has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is July 17, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CVLT Lawsuit

Q: How much did CVLT stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 31% -- a decline of $40.23 per share -- after the company disclosed that third quarter fiscal 2026 net new ARR came in at $39 million versus the $45 million projection. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the CVLT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Commvault made materially false or misleading statements regarding its ARR growth trajectory and guidance for fiscal year 2026, failing to properly account for how SaaS deal mix and longer-duration term licenses would dilute reported ARR. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do CVLT investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my CVLT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting SueWallSt before July 17, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com