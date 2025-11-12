GPS Tracking Device Market Share Dominated by OBD Units as Advanced Smart Trackers Set to Expand at 14.23% CAGR to 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS tracking device market is valued at USD 4.25 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.43 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.82% during the forecast period (2025–2030). The market report highlights that the increasing integration of telematics in transportation, rising demand for fleet management, and government mandates for vehicle tracking are among the key factors driving the steady growth trajectory.

There is a rising adoption of GPS-enabled devices across logistics, construction, and asset tracking industries. The availability of compact, power-efficient GPS modules and the expansion of IoT-based connected ecosystems are further fueling the global market's growth, enabling more efficient monitoring, improved safety, and optimized asset utilization across sectors.

Key Adoption Trends

Affordable Tech Expands GPS Tracking Access

Falling component prices are making GPS tracking technology far more accessible. The cost of high-precision receivers and low-power communication modules has dropped significantly, allowing manufacturers to deliver advanced tracking features at affordable rates. This affordability is helping small businesses and new consumer segments, such as personal and pet tracking, enter the market. Lower connectivity and hardware expenses are also encouraging broader adoption across industries like logistics and energy, where remote monitoring was once too costly.

E-commerce Logistics Embrace Smart Tracking

The rapid growth of online retail and delivery services is reshaping how logistics networks operate. Companies are increasingly using GPS-based tracking systems that integrate with route planning, weather, and traffic insights to improve delivery efficiency. These software and systems support mixed transport modes such as vans, bikes, and drones, ensuring smooth tracking across different networks. In temperature-sensitive deliveries, real-time monitoring helps maintain product quality and reduce losses. With smarter scheduling and predictive tools, GPS tracking has become an essential part of modern e-commerce logistics.

Segmentation Insights By Device Type

Stand-Alone Tracker

OBD Device

Advance/Smart Tracker

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Fleet Management

Asset Tracking

Personal and Pet

Marine and Aviation

Others (Law Enforcement, Wildlife, Agriculture)

By End-user Vertical

Transportation and Logistics

Construction and Mining

Oil and Gas

Government and Defense

Consumer

Other End-user Verticals

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Rest of Middle East

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Rest of Africa

GPS Tracking Devices Market Trends by Geography

North America:

Growth is driven by strict electronic logging mandates, expanding usage-based insurance, and strong public-sector investments in telematics and cybersecurity. Advanced LTE and emerging 5G networks support real-time analytics, while Mexico's near-shoring boosts cross-border fleet integration.

Asia-Pacific:

Asia-Pacific leads in growth due to large-scale GNSS manufacturing, government logistics initiatives, and increasing adoption of GPS-enabled solutions. Japan and South Korea are integrating 5G and V2X technologies for smart-city mobility and automation.

GPS Tracking Device Companies Covered in this Report

CalAmp Corp.

Sierra Wireless Inc.

TomTom International B.V.

ORBCOMM Inc.

Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

Jimi IoT Co., Ltd. (Concox)

Teltonika Telematics UAB

Geotab Inc.

Trackimo LLC

Shenzhen Coban Electronics Co., Ltd.

Ruptela UAB

Sensata Insights (SmartWitness)

Positioning Universal Inc.

Meitrack Group

Laipac Technology Inc.

Laird Connectivity LLC

Garmin Ltd.

Xirgo Technologies LLC

Suntech International USA Inc.

ATrack Technology Inc.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/gps-tracking-device-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Tracking-as-a-Service Market

The Tracking-as-a-Service market is expected to register a strong CAGR of 25.08% during the forecast period, driven by rising demand for real-time asset tracking, fleet management, and improved supply chain visibility. Increasing adoption of IoT, cloud-based tracking, and analytics solutions across industries like logistics and retail further supports this growth.

ZF Friedrichshafen, Zebra Technologies, Geotab, Blackline Safety, Verizon are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in Tracking-as-a-Service at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/tracking-as-a-service-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

Electronics Conformal Coating Market

The global electronics conformal coating market is valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 1.61 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.95%. Growth is driven by rising demand for reliable electronic components and protective coatings that shield against moisture, dust, and chemicals, especially in automotive and consumer electronics applications.

Sensor Patch Market

The global sensor patch market reached USD 5.20 billion in 2025 and is forecast to grow to USD 19.30 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.99%. Growth is fueled by increasing adoption of wearable health devices, demand for remote monitoring, and advances in flexible electronics and biosensor technology.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited