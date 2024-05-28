GR TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND RMB SOLUTIONS ENHANCE HESTAN COMMERCIAL CORPORATION'S WARRANTY AND CUSTOMER SUPPORT SERVICES THROUGH ROCKWELL AUTOMATION'S PLEX MES AND QMS

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hestan Commercial Corporation successfully launches RMB Solutions' Warranty and Service Management applications integrating with Rockwell Automation Plex Smart Manufacturing Cloud through the help of GR Technology. This integration boosts Hestan's capabilities in warranty management, field services, and customer support, enhancing the visibility of service dispatches and claims.

GR Technology's integration enables manufacturers like Hestan to establish seamless communication among multiple systems/programs, keeping Rockwell Automation's Plex System as the single source of truth. This integration eliminates manual activities, streamlines field service dispatching, and simplifies customer warranty claims. By integrating RMB Solutions' Service Management applications with Rockwell Automation Plex systems, Hestan:

Significantly reduced data entry.

Improve warranty management process.

Faster dispatching of services.

Enhanced communication.

"It is great to finally have an all-in-one solution that fits our 3rd party service model. Leveraging our native Plex data was key to a successful implementation provided by GRT with RMB's Service Management tool. As we continue to grow, this tool will provide even more efficiency and communication, allowing us to better serve our customers and streamline our service department," said Michael Mason, Director of Engineering at Hestan.

"As a Plex Advanced Partner and Rockwell Systems Integrator, our role in assisting Hestan with the integration of RMB Solutions' Service Management applications and Rockwell Automation's Plex Manufacturing Cloud is crucial for optimizing communication between systems and enhancing operational control. We are pleased that our services have proven instrumental in improving efficiency and streamlining workflows, ensuring Hestan can maintain the highest standards of customer service and support," said Lorren Riggle, Chief Operating Officer at GR Technology, Inc.

About GR Technology, Inc.

GR Technology, Inc. dba DKM Inc., based in Los Angeles with locations in Pittsburgh (PA), is the leading provider of comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) and integration services for mid-sized manufacturers worldwide. Learn more at www.grtechnologyinc.com

About RMB Solutions

RMB Solutions is a leader in developing and delivering superior industry Service Management solutions. Learn more at www.rmbsolutions.net

About Hestan Commercial Corporation

Hestan is the epitome of culinary innovation from the vineyard and field to the kitchen. After pioneering nonstick cookware in the 1970s, Hestan changed the game for the commercial kitchen, and now the home kitchen. Learn more at home.hestan.com

Contact:

Michael Frey

(213) 688-1010

[email protected]

SOURCE GR Technology, Inc.