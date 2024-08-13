GR0 Acquires Amazon & Retail Media Service DLVRD in Exciting Move To Improve Omnichannel Offerings

Leading Digital Marketing Agency GR0 Announces Acquisition of Full-Service Amazon & Marketplace Agency DLVRD

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital marketing agency GR0 has acquired Amazon & Marketplace agency DLVRD to complete their digital marketing offerings. Before the acquisition, clients had to look elsewhere for an Amazon & Marketplace service and their retail marketing needs. DLVRD's founders, Riane Sanchez, Matthew Meech, and Sam Lee, bring extensive knowledge and expertise as they join the GR0 team, so clients can now benefit from a full-funnel strategy all under one roof.

Jon Zacharias, Co-Founder and President of GR0, describes the importance of the acquisition by saying, "Demand generation occurs on Meta and paid social, and a lot of that demand capture is on Amazon. DLVRD is helping us fill a hole in our funnel so we can give our clients the fullest experience."

According to Kevin Miller, Co-Founder and CEO of GR0, the acquisition was inspired by DLVRD's knowledge, expertise, and strong cultural fit. He saw an alignment between GR0 and DLVRD's teams that he knew would take GR0 to the next level.

Miller described their compatibility, saying that both teams "had the same goal to have a really compelling product offering that helps people sell more online." Through their new Amazon & Marketplace service , GR0 is now another step closer to that goal.

For more information about GR0, check out their website .

About GR0: GR0 is a Los Angeles-based digital marketing agency committed to giving clients an unfair advantage against their competition through powerful storytelling and data-driven performance marketing. Clients' teams can expect to work collaboratively with experts in the digital marketing field to ensure that their brand story is told across all of their marketing content. With a range of services that include SEO, paid media, creative, content, and affiliate, GR0 knows what it takes to yield tangible results through narrative-based marketing.

