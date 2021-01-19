GR0 Announces Appointment of New Head of Finance

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0 , an SEO agency focused on organic growth for direct-to-consumer companies, has appointed seasoned financial expert, Kevin Hwang , to the new position of Head of Finance. The leading LA-based agency helps brands rank #1 on Google by leveraging search engine optimization.

Hwang brings with him over 8 years of financial experience in the digital marketing space and an extensive background in corporate finance, treasury, financial planning and analysis, strategic planning and risk management along with a deep appreciation for GR0's startup mentality and ambitious growth within its first year.

He joins GR0 from ForwardPMX, where he led financial planning, analysis, operations, strategy, and cash management for the regional division. Prior to that, Hwang was at ForwardPMX's subsidiary The Search Agency for over 5 years, successfully leading the company's due diligence reporting and efforts resulting in the ultimate sale of the company.

"Kevin possesses a profound understanding in all aspects of corporate finance, financial planning and accounting and a proven track record in complex financial organizations," said Kevin Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of GR0. "He has the required expertise and leadership capabilities to enable the company to continue its upward momentum and to optimize GR0 for future sustainable growth."

"I've worked with many great people in the digital marketing industry, but I was still struck with GR0's exceeding commitment to excellence, customer service, and a healthy work culture," said Hwang. "I very much look forward to working with everyone in facilitating the proper financial insights and strategies to drive this business further."

Hwang is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he also received his certification in Accounting and Finance.

About GR0:

GR0 is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups and helping brands rank #1 on Google . GR0 empowers clients to build powerful online brands that deliver incredible value and joy to consumers.

GR0 was co-founded by SEO & marketing experts and long-time best friends Jonathan Zacharias , and Kevin Miller who both have a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience with top D2C and B2B brands.

For more information about GR0 and read reviews related to client and employee feedback, please visit the GR0 Glassdoor , Clutch or Crunchbase .

