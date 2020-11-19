GR0 Launches SEO Studio Targeting Direct-To-Consumer Startups

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0 has officially launched a startup studio located in the Playa Vista area with a main focus in organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups.

The ultimate goal of the studio is to help brands rank #1 on Google by leveraging search engine optimization. While SEO remains the top service for most customers, GR0 offers other services as well that can be tailored to the individual needs of each client. This includes celebrity brand management on Google and related projects.

"We are excited to be offering exceptional content writing to our clients in long-form blog posts that answer real questions from consumers about our brands products and services. In this day and age, consumers are doing extensive research before making a purchase, and we hit them in their consideration phase and lead them to learn about and buy our clients products after earning their trust," said Co-Founder and CEO Kevin Miller on the launch.

GR0 offers a variety of services to customers, including but not limited to:

Content Writing: This entails the development and creation of extensive written content that aligns with a client's brand voice. This type of long-form content builds a brand's authority and results in organic discovery by potential customers. With several top-level staff writers working in-house, brands can choose one whose writing style best aligns with their brand's voice and continue to collaborate with them to ensure that their messaging and tone is consistently conveyed in the content for the purpose of educating and converting consumers.

Performance PR : This service focuses on getting a brand published on elevated, reputable sites such as The New York Times , USA Today, and Yahoo among others.

Web Development: GR0 can develop web pages with exceptional UX/UI design, allowing the client to have a user-friendly website that is built for conversion.

Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP): This is for those looking to increase their webpage speed. The service aims to optimize mobile web browsing and help web pages load in one second, designed for ease of use and checkout.

On-Page Optimization: GR0 offers website performance analysis, Google search console integration, search volume analysis, keyword targeting, meta tags creation, and SEO strategy planning.

If a brand cares about organic visibility on Google, GR0 has the expertise and knowledge to take their brand to the top.

About GR0:

GR0 is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups. GR0 empowers clients to build powerful online brands that deliver incredible value and joy to consumers.

GR0 was co-founded by SEO & marketing experts and long-time best friends Jonathan Zacharias , and Kevin Miller who both have a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience with top D2C and B2B brands.

For more information about GR0, please visit: https://gr0.com/.

