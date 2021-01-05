GR0 Partners with Comparably to Showcase Workplace and Culture

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0 is kicking off the new year by partnering with Comparably to showcase comprehensive and transparent company workplace data. The leading LA-based agency helps brands rank #1 on Google by leveraging search engine optimization.

According to a 2019 Mission and Culture Survey , nearly four in five employees and job seekers consider a company's mission and culture before applying for a job. GR0 is dedicated to creating and maintaining a great workplace culture that will not only attract the best talent but also retain them.

"As we go into our second year as a company, we are extremely focused on making sure we create an innovation environment that is not only related to the great work that we do, but also the culture that we build," says co-Founder and CEO Kevin Miller. "We truly believe our company's culture, mission and vision will guide and drive our performance."

In today's digital marketplace, job-seekers and consumers not only expect an online presence but also are more likely to trust a business with a substantial digital footprint. With the resurgence of SEO as a legitimate performance channel, GR0's unique approach for direct-to-consumer startups have become essential to achieve significant organic growth and even rank #1 on Google .

If a brand cares about organic visibility on Google, GR0 has the expertise and knowledge to take their brand to the top.

About GR0:

GR0 is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups and helping brands rank #1 on Google . GR0 empowers clients to build powerful online brands that deliver incredible value and joy to consumers.

GR0 was co-founded by SEO & marketing experts and long-time best friends Jonathan Zacharias , and Kevin Miller who both have a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience with top D2C and B2B brands.

For more information about GR0 and read reviews related to client and employee feedback, please visit the GR0 Glassdoor , Clutch or Crunchbase .

