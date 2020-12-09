GR0 Rebrands with Launch of New Website

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0 has officially rebranded with the launch of their new website. The startup studio based in the Playa Vista area mainly focuses on organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups.

"Our team has been hard at work cultivating the look and feel that we feel resonates best with our target customer," said Co-Founder and CEO Kevin Miller on the rebrand. "We have spent countless hours getting as close to our customer as possible to fundamentally understand their needs, aspirations and business goals. As a result of our rebrand, we now feel that our offerings accurately represent what the market needs and wants to see out of a premier SEO partner."

The new website highlights key results that have been achieved for high-profile direct-to-consumer startups, as well as highlighting the success of a GR0 incubated project, The Word Counter . Additionally, current clients give their take about the experience working with the GR0 team over an extended period of time.

The ultimate goal of the studio is to help brands rank #1 on Google by leveraging search engine optimization. If a brand cares about organic visibility on Google, GR0 has the expertise and knowledge to take their brand to the top.

GR0 offers a variety of services to customers, including but not limited to:

Content Writing: This entails the development and creation of extensive written content that aligns with a client's brand voice. This type of long-form content builds a brand's authority and results in organic discovery by potential customers.

This entails the development and creation of extensive written content that aligns with a client's brand voice. This type of long-form content builds a brand's authority and results in organic discovery by potential customers. Performance PR : This service focuses on getting a brand published on elevated, reputable sites such as The New York Times , USA Today, and Yahoo among others.

: This service focuses on getting a brand published on elevated, reputable sites such as The , Today, and Yahoo among others. Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP): This is for those looking to increase their webpage speed. The service aims to optimize mobile web browsing and help web pages load in one second, designed for ease of use and checkout.

This is for those looking to increase their webpage speed. The service aims to optimize mobile web browsing and help web pages load in one second, designed for ease of use and checkout. On-Page Optimization: GR0 offers website performance analysis, Google search console integration, search volume analysis, keyword targeting, meta tags creation, and SEO strategy planning.

About GR0:

GR0 is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups. GR0 empowers clients to build powerful online brands that deliver incredible value and joy to consumers.

GR0 was co-founded by SEO & marketing experts and long-time best friends Jonathan Zacharias , and Kevin Miller who both have a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience with top D2C and B2B brands.

For more information about GR0 and read reviews related to client and employee feedback, please visit the GR0 Glassdoor , Clutch or Crunchbase .

